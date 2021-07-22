New U Life Opens Japan as an NFR Market

/EIN News/ -- Lehi, Utah, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New U Life Corporation, a health supplements company that creates products to help individuals achieve whole body health, has recently launched its SomaDerm® gel in the Japan NFR (not for retail) market.

Ryan Linton, Chief Administrative Officer at New U Life, says, “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to introduce SomaDerm to Japan. Japan has long been a major player in the global economy, including the direct sales industry in which we operate. We’ve seen a great response to our message of whole-body health in other markets and are excited to give individuals in Japan the opportunity to try our innovative products for themselves. No matter where they live, we want everyone who uses our products to enjoy a happier and healthier lifestyle.”



Initially, SomaDerm is the only New U Life product that will be made available in Japan, though the company expects this launch to lead the way for additional products in the future. Domestically, the company’s lineup also includes such products as the NeuraVie™ nootropic drink blend, Fortress® supplement and its body transformation products.



Pat Berry, VP of International at New U Life, adds, “We are pleased to bring SomaDerm and our company’s emphasis on whole-body health to Japan. Our products aim to inspire, innovate, and connect, and this message is meant for the entire world. The New U Life family has already helped us achieve tremendous international growth in many countries. We are excited that the NFR model will allow those in Japan to begin using our unique products. I have every reason to believe that our New U Life family will continue to grow in exciting ways as we enter Japan.”



As a transdermal gel, SomaDerm relies on the highest-standard nutraceutical ingredients. SomaDerm's botanical ingredients such as green tea, ginkgo biloba and wild yam root are associated with a wide range of health benefits, including the support of healthy adrenal function.



The introduction of SomaDerm to the Japan NFR market follows a recent trend of significant international growth for New U Life. Over the past two years, the brand has launched its product(s) in New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Headquartered in the United States, international expansion has become a major point of emphasis for the company thanks to the enthusiastic response it has received in these markets.



Alexy Goldstein, Chief Executive Officer and New U Life Founder, says, “This is an exciting time as we expand our abilities to further change lives by welcoming the people of Japan to the New U Life family. I look forward to seeing the people of this great country embrace the wonderful products and share New U Life with others.”



As an NFR market, SomaDerm will initially only be made available to channel partners for personal use, with product orders originating from the company’s headquarters in the United States. At this time, partners will not be allowed to resell SomaDerm products. All product purchases must be made directly through New U Life. Customers and distribution partners must comply with local customs and import laws.



The New U Life team is excited to welcome individuals in Japan to its ever-growing family as it continues to develop plans for additional international expansion.

About New U Life Corporation

New U Life Corporation was founded by Alexy Goldstein to set a new standard in product innovation and quality while changing lives for the better. In addition to its marquee SomaDerm gel, the company also produces the NeuraVie nootropic drink blend, Fortress supplements and other products containing independently studied key ingredients that support overall health and wellness. New U Life operates on a direct sales model, in which distributors receive compensation based on their individual product sales. To learn more, visit www.newulife.com.





Media Contact

Steve Perkins

Vice President of Sales & Marketing

New U Life Corporation

steve@newulife.com

http://www.newulife.com