Rejda appointed as veteran service officer for Fremont and Teton counties

Jul 22, 2021

Ellen Rejda was recently appointed as a state veterans service officer for the Wyoming Veterans Commission. Rejda’s office is located at 324 E. Washington in Riverton, WY.

Rejda worked in telecommunications and business consulting prior to working for the Department of Veterans Affairs, where she was most recently a rating veterans service representative.

Rejda is available to assist Wyoming Veterans and their family members with state and federal benefits, VA healthcare enrollment and VA disability and pension claims. Her area of coverage includes Fremont and Teton counties.

“Ellen will be a tremendous asset to Wyoming veterans and their family members as they navigate the complex system of veterans benefits,” said Vicki Osman, veterans services program manager for the Wyoming Veterans Commission.

Appointments, which are highly encouraged, can be made by contacting Rejda’s office at 307-438-2101 or email at ellen.rejda@wyo.gov.