Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 211 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,251 in the last 365 days.

Rejda appointed as veteran service officer for Fremont and Teton counties

Jul 22, 2021

Ellen Rejda was recently appointed as a state veterans service officer for the Wyoming Veterans Commission. Rejda’s office is located at 324 E. Washington in Riverton, WY.

Rejda worked in telecommunications and business consulting prior to working for the Department of Veterans Affairs, where she was most recently a rating veterans service representative.

Rejda is available to assist Wyoming Veterans and their family members with state and federal benefits, VA healthcare enrollment and VA disability and pension claims. Her area of coverage includes Fremont and Teton counties.

“Ellen will be a tremendous asset to Wyoming veterans and their family members as they navigate the complex system of veterans benefits,” said Vicki Osman, veterans services program manager for the Wyoming Veterans Commission.

Appointments, which are highly encouraged, can be made by contacting Rejda’s office at 307-438-2101 or email at ellen.rejda@wyo.gov.

You just read:

Rejda appointed as veteran service officer for Fremont and Teton counties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.