Attorney General Moody Recognizes One Year of Scams at a Glance Program to Protect Consumers
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is recognizing the one-year anniversary of the Scams at a Glance consumer protection program. Scams at a Glance is an outreach initiative, complete with a webpage on the Attorney General’s website, that contains information about common and emerging scams. Scams at a Glance brochures are free and easy-to-share with less tech-savvy citizens, such as seniors or those without internet access. Since the launch of the program, more than a dozen specialized resource brochures have been released to the public. The downloadable trifolds are available in both English and Spanish and include tips for avoiding falling victim to fraud and common scams.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “We created Scams at a Glance to help reach seniors and other Floridians who may not be as comfortable accessing resources on the internet. The resources on our website are easy to read and free to download—with the hope that people will print the brochures and share them with friends and family members. Savvy consumers can stop fraud in its tracks, but they must know what to look for, and that is why this program is tailored to the needs of people who may not spend a lot of time online. So, if you know someone who could benefit from this program, please check out Scams at a Glance and download materials to share—it could help protect a loved one from a scam.”
Scams at a Glance resource brochures have been created to cover topics such as: IRS imposters, price gouging, tax identity theft, phantom debt, coronavirus-related scams, moving scams, military-related schemes and more.
Florida has a large senior population and, unfortunately, scammers often target older Floridians. It is important to inform seniors about general signs of common scams, including:
Unsolicited calls or emails;
High-pressure tactics or too-good-to-be-true offers;
Threats of loss if immediate action is not taken; and
Requests for immediate payment by wire transfer, credit, prepaid debit or gift cards.
Another way Attorney General Moody is working hard to equip Floridians with knowledge on avoiding scams is through the Consumer Alert program. Scams at a Glance is a fraud prevention tool to help support Consumer Alerts and bolster Floridians’ knowledge about common scam tactics. To view recent Consumer Alerts, visit MyFloridaLegal.com/ConsumerAlert.To report fraud or file a consumer complaint, visit MyFloridaLegal.com or call 1 (866) 9NO-SCAM.
You just read:
Attorney General Moody Recognizes One Year of Scams at a Glance Program to Protect Consumers
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.