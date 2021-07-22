UV Disinfection Equipment Market to Reach USD 8.40 billion by 2026 at a 12.4% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), "Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market information by Component, by Deployment, by Application, by End User and Region - Forecast till 2027" the market size to hit USD 8.40 billion, registering a CAGR of 12.4%.

UV disinfection equipment utilizes short-wavelength ultraviolet C (UV-C) light to inactivate or kill microorganisms by destroying nucleic acids and disrupting their DNA, leaving them incapable of performing vital cellular functions. It is used in a range of applications like food, air, and water purification.

UV disinfection equipment is used in the handling of drinking water, wastewater, and process water. High R&D investments by the manufacturers to improve the efficiency of UV disinfection equipment for high-volume applications like municipal drinking water and industrial process water treatment are anticipated to drive the market. Supporting government initiatives for water and wastewater treatment has boosted technological development in developing countries like India and China. Furthermore, rapid industrialization in these emerging countries has resulted in air and water pollution, affecting rainfall and the purity of natural water resources.

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

The increased demand for clean and safe drinking water as a result of the rising population and shortage of freshwater resources is expected to benefit the UV disinfection equipment industry. Furthermore, the global COVID-19 pandemic has increased demand for automated UV-C light-based surface disinfection systems. The healthcare industry and commercial institutions, in particular, have taken the opportunity to avoid manual cleaning procedures in order to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. During the forecast period, this factor is anticipated to propel the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market.

However, factors like the low cost of conventional disinfectants in comparison to UV lights are expected to impede the market's growth. Furthermore, the expansion of the healthcare and chemical industries, as well as the increased use of far-UVC lamps for surface disinfection and air treatment, are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

The global UV disinfection equipment market has been segmented based on component, deployment, application, and end-user.

By component, the global UV disinfection equipment market has been segmented into UV lamps, reactor chambers, quartz sleeves, controller units, and others. The UV lamps segment has been further divided into Mercury UV lamps and UV-C LEDs.

By deployment, the global UV disinfection equipment market has been segmented into portable, wall-mounted, and others.

By application, the global UV disinfection equipment market has been segmented into water and wastewater disinfection, process water disinfection, air disinfection, surface disinfection, food & beverage disinfection, and others.

By end-user, the global UV disinfection equipment market has been segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, and others.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global UV disinfection equipment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

In 2019, Asia Pacific dominated the global market, and this domination is projected to continue over the forecast period. The increasing population and the growing need for clean and safe water to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases are driving the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market in this area. The North American area, on the other hand, is expected to rise the fastest during the forecast period. Rising demand for purified water, as well as the installation of water and wastewater treatment plants, are some of the factors expected to drive market growth in this region.

Industry News

In February 2021, OPTEC International, Inc., a manufacturer of UV and UV-C safety products that use similar advanced technologies specific to personal protection equipment (PPE), introduced the Z2O PRO App on the Apple store to begin marketing and onboarding for Z2O cleaning and sanitization professionals in the Austin, Texas region, with a particular emphasis on pandemic related services.

In August 2020, Xylem created a sanitaire aeration system for a clean water plant. Aeration systems for the aerobic tanks and a digester, six Flygt 4410 mixers and two Flygt 4630 mixers, new blowers, air control valves, air flow meters, and fiberglass baffle walls are all part of the solution.

In June 2020, Siemens Smart Infrastructure USA introduced UV light systems to disinfect aircraft cabins or buildings such as FBOs. The equipment, which employs Violet Defense technology, can be customized based on the size and configuration of the areas to be cleaned.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market

COVID-19 had a positive impact on the UV disinfection equipment market in 2020, leading to increased shipments of UV disinfection equipment as well as associated components and revenues. As a result, the market's growth trend accelerated during the first half of 2020. This trend was continued in the second half of the year, as demand increased due to increased concern about surface disinfection.

As per the researchers at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, when exposed to a specific wavelength of ultraviolet light that is safe to use around humans, more than 99.9% of coronaviruses present in airborne droplets were destroyed. As per a senior scientific officer at the Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar, UVC radiations offer physical disinfection, have no residual effects, and have the greatest germicidal impact. As a result, this technology is commonly used to destroy coronaviruses, increasing the demand for UV disinfection equipment.

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the supply of UV disinfection equipment and components, as manufacturers are unable to meet the increasing demand, and their production capacity has been exhausted. These manufacturers must expand their manufacturing facilities to meet the increasing demand from end-users, which will not be possible in a short period of time.

