HRCCU Launches Insurance Agency through Partnership with Insuritas

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hudson River Community Credit Union (HRCCU) recently partnered with Insuritas, a full-service digital insurance agency platform, to begin offering insurance brokerage services to HRCCU’s more than 24,000 members. The new insurance agency, HRCCU Insurance Agency, launched as of June 30, 2021. It is engineered to offer personal and ancillary insurance products following HRCCU’s convenient, digital-first model.

“As part of our strategic planning process, we continually examine additional financial services we can make available to our members. After careful analysis, we determined that through the creation of a CUSO to provide insurance offerings in collaboration with Insuritas, we could provide our members with new options that further position them to work toward their financial goals and manage their financial risks,” said Paula Sheely, Chief Retail Officer at HRCCU. “Affordability, convenience, and quality of insurance offerings are some of the benefits the agency will provide.”

HRCCU Insurance Agency will include more than 40 carrier partners and will offer products including auto, home, life, renter’s, pet, identity theft, and travel, among many others.

“We’re delighted to announce our relationship with HRCCU and are proud to have earned the opportunity to build, launch, and manage a full-service, digitally-powered insurance agency for the credit union and its members,” said Insuritas Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Chesky. “Through our relationship, the credit union will now be able to provide simple, seamless access to competitive options for their members’ insurance needs, all with a focus on delivering the right coverages at the right price at the right time.” Read more (here).