Iran: The Uprising in Khuzestan Continued for the Seventh day, Despite the Massive Mobilization of Repressive Forces

The uprising in Khuzestan continued for the seventh day, despite the massive mobilization of the repressive forces and reinforcement to suppress the uprising.

the defiant youths say that in response to the call by Massoud Rajavi, leader of the Iranian Resistance, they have risen up to support the uprising of the people of Khuzestan over the lack of water.” — NCRI

The uprising in Khuzestan continued for the seventh day, despite the massive mobilization of the repressive forces and the dispatch of reinforcement from different cities to suppress the uprising.In Izeh, where the uprising two nights ago terrified the leaders of the clerical regime, skirmishes continue last night as well, with Special Units firing on the people. Several defiant youths in the city were killed or wounded. At the same time, in Susangerd and Ramshir, people continued their protest despite the brutal repression in the past few days.The people and youth of Shadegan held a large rally on the seventh night of the protests. In Masjed Soleyman, people also demonstrated and repelled the onslaught by the State Security Force (SSF). People were chanting, "Bakhtiari's are united with the Arabs."The youth of Sheyban in Ahvaz also joined the protests against the lack of water and closed the main street of the city. In Ahvaz’s Zargan district, defiant youths again demonstrated. In Khowr-e Musa, people and youth joined the Province-wide protests against water shortage. In Malashie, people and youth of East Ahvaz took to the streets due to lack of water and in support of other cities of Khuzestan. Residents of the village of Salhavieh in the Darkhovin district also demonstrated after the Eid al-Adha prayers.The defiant youth closed the main road from Shiraz to Ahvaz. In Behbahan, the protesters gathered in support of the Khuzestan uprising and closed the highway. Zeydun Bridge in Behbahan has also been blocked by burning tires. The youth of Islamabad Olya village blocked the Behbahan-Gachsaran highway. Defiant youths also closed the road from Aluni township to Lordegan.In Dezful, defiant youths protested in the early hours of Wednesday morning, closing the street and lighting fires. They also blocked the street in Moddares district and another street in Alef region. The SSF tried to arrest them with bird shorts and pursuing the protesters, but the defiant youth challenged them and seized an SFF motorcycle. Clashes and shootings by the SSF continued until 4 am.The youth and people of Yazdanshahr (Isfahan) gathered in the Eidivandi neighborhood in support of the people of Khuzestan and clashed with the SSF, which tried to disperse them. They chanted "Guns, Tanks, Khamenei must be killed," "I will kill, whoever killed my brother," and “Shame on you, shame on you." Defiant youth in Mahdasht, Karaj, also gathered in support of the people of Khuzestan. People also chanted in support of Khuzestan on the roof of homes in Karaj that Khuzestan was not alone.The religious dictatorship ruling Iran has cut off and disrupted the Internet in Khuzestan to prevent the spread of protests and sensor the news.Defiant youths and supporters of the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) , in different cities of Khuzestan Province and surrounding cities blocked transportation highways last night to prevent the dispatch of IRGC, and the State Security Force (SSF) to the restive cities. Last night, in Behbahan, defiant youths blocked the Behbahan-Gachsaran, and Behbahan to Amir-Hatef highways by setting fire to tires and creating roadblocks in a show of support for the uprising in Khuzestan.In footage broadcast from the scenes, the defiant youths say that in response to the call by Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the leader of the Iranian Resistance, they have risen up to support the uprising of the people of Khuzestan over the lack of water.In Shush, defiant youths blocked the city's main highway by burning tires. In the town of Fazilat, the youth in Bushehr also closed the transportation road in support of the Khuzestan uprising against water shortages. Last night, the youth similarly blocked the highway from Aluni to Lordegan. Also, in Azna, Lorestan Province, defiant youths blocked the highway in support of the uprising, by setting tires on fire. Highways in Ahvaz - Masjed Soleyman and Behbahan - Bandar Deylam were also blocked by the rebellious youth in support of the Khuzestan uprising.On Thursday morning, at the Kushan-Genaveh junction, the youth blocked the main highway by burning tires to protest against the lack of water and support the people of Khuzestan. Mrs. Maryam Rajavi , the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) , saluted the arisen people of Ahvaz and Khuzestan Province who, in dire need of water and freedom, has come to the streets and chant ‘we will not accept humiliation.’ Mrs. Rajavi called on all youths to rush to the aid of thepeople of Khuzestan, especially those wounded. She said that opening fire on unarmed residents and the martyrdom of a young man in Shadegan again demonstrated that as long as the plundering mullahs remain in power, poverty, unemployment, and disease will continue. The mullahs deny the people water, power, bread, housing, and vaccines to provide for the unpatriotic nuclear and missile projects and their warmongering in the region.Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)July 22, 2021

Protests in Khuzestan province and Izeh in Iran continue for 8th day despite the internet blackout