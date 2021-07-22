Intelligent Waves Awarded 3 New Task Orders for Defense Secure Communications on ITES-3S, GSA OASIS, and Intelligence
Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading-edge trusted IT systems integrator that delivers high-impact transformational IT solutions to the Government's most mission-critical challenges, announced it has been awarded three new task orders supporting ITES-3S, GSA OASIS, and a Defense Intelligence contract.
— Erin Horrell, Chief Growth Officer at Intelligent Waves LLC
Under the ITES-3S contract, Intelligent Waves will design and build a fully integrated and functional audio system capable of producing any audio source within the system for reinforcement locally of VTC software-based communication platforms, and live streaming software through Government Furnished Equipment (GFE) whereby users are responsible for the security of government information and equipment in any environment.
In addition, on GSA OASIS, IW will deliver enterprise solutions to enhance Military Intelligence (MI) capabilities that will enable soldiers and strategic partners to increase readiness and meet mission requirements through more efficient Military Intelligence collaboration and integration, providing the delivery of a full spectrum of Intelligence, communications, and training services.
Intelligent Waves will also be supporting its contracting partner on a classified Intelligence Community contract in the area of acquisitions support to enhance the expertise within each of the acquisition portfolios managed by the Program Executive Offices (PEO). IW will deliver Government expert advice and assistance in conducting activities within the acquisition field, including support of the PEO, PMO, Mission, Financial Management, and System Engineering.
About Intelligent Waves LLC
Intelligent Waves LLC is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB). The firm provides enterprise systems engineering, cloud computing and managed services, cyber and security architecture, mobility, operations, and intelligence analytics. For more information, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.
