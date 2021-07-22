Call to Support the Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund

The Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF or the Fund) (www.NigeriaSolidarityFund.ng), a non-profit organisation created as a partnership between the international advocacy organization, Global Citizen (www.GlobalCitizen.org) and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) (www.NSIA.com.ng) is renewing calls for support and financial donations to the fund.

NSSF is an innovative platform for resource mobilization primarily established to supplement efforts to mitigate the adverse economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on Nigerians by supporting vulnerable members of the population, strengthening the country’s healthcare system and reskilling the Nigerian workforce for a post-pandemic world.

The strategic priority for NSSF for 2021/2022 is to “ensure that one million Nigerians are vaccinated against Covid-19.” The Fund is calling on philanthropists, corporate organizations, Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, public sector institutions and international donor agencies to join hands and support this initiative which has been created by Nigerians for the benefit of Nigerians.

“With the appointment of Dr. Fejiro Chinye-Nwoko as General Manager of the fund, all the necessary governance structures are now in place and the work of the fund has begun in earnest, with the immediate priority being to support the national Covid-19 vaccination program,” said Babatunde Folawiyo, Chairman of Global Citizen Nigeria.

“The NSSF is now well established and with US$2.4 million raised thus far, we need to build on this and grow the fund towards its goal of US$50 million. The funds will be channeled towards acquiring vaccines and ensuring that Nigerians are well informed about the need for the vaccination,” he said. He further added, “…working with carefully selected partners, our goal is to ensure equitable distribution and application of the vaccinations as well as adequate education and awareness about the benefits of getting vaccinated.”

Governed by a Statutory Board of experienced and reputable members, the Board of NSSF has selected and is in the process of engaging top tier professional services firms, PWC and KPMG to handle grants administration and monitoring & evaluation, respectively.

According to Dr. Fejiro Chinye-Nwoko, General Manager of the NSSF: “We are ready to serve the people of Nigeria. We strongly believe the pandemic is above all a health crisis and ending this health crisis will result in a durable end of the economic crisis. We look forward to the support of the Nigerian people, as together we can help each other for the good of the whole country.”

It is quick and easy to support the NSSF by pledging your support and actively making a difference, in the following ways:

DONATE: Support the NSSF movement by donating at https://NigeriaSolidarityFund.ng/donate/. All donations will be used to acquire vaccines and reduce barriers to vaccination. SHARE: Spread the NSSF message across social media and WhatsApp. PLEDGE: Become an advocate of our mission and take a pledge to support the fund. CORPORATE SUPPORT: Corporate support is critical to the mission to vaccinate Nigerians.

To find out more about the Nigeria Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF), visit the website at www.NigeriaSolidarityFund.ng

Follow us on social media for the latest news: Twitter at @NSSF_ng Instagram: @nssf_ng Facebook: NSSF.ng LinkedIn at NSSF-ng