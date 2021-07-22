Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Forum At Southfork Ranch In Parker

July 22, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Film Commission (TFC) today announced a two-day Film Friendly Texas Forum will be held at the iconic Southfork Ranch in Parker, September 24─25, 2021, as part of TFC’s 50th anniversary celebration. The Film Friendly Texas Forum will provide continuing education and professional development opportunities for Film Friendly Texas certified communities and serve as an invitation for all communities to begin the Film Friendly Texas certification process.

TFC staff and media industry professionals will address how communities can grow local jobs and spur economic development through sessions focused on:

Film Tourism

Tools for Building Industry Infrastructure

Becoming a Digital Media Friendly Community

Film Friendly Texas Community Partner Roundtable Mentor Sessions

Community Day: Networking, Tours of Southfork Ranch, Live Music & more!

For more information, including the full agenda, event fee, and hotel discount, and to register, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/event/film-friendly-texas-forum

For 50 years, the Texas Film Commission in the Office of the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Division has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting the Lone Star State as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality (XR) production. The Texas Film Commission has attracted $1.66 billion in local spending and created more than 157,000 production jobs across the state from 2007 to 2020. For more: gov.texas.gov/film