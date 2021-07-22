Readout of White House & Department of Education Listening Session with Educators with Disabilities

Today, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, White House Office of Public Engagement Associate Director Emily Voorde, and Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services Deputy Assistant Secretary Katy Neas met with public educators from the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers. All assembled educators self-identified as Disabled. Secretary Cardona emphasized that educators with disabilities serve as critical advocates and role models for their students, particularly those with disabilities. The Secretary also reaffirmed the Biden Administration’s commitment to support educators with disabilities and students with disabilities. This roundtable comes just five days before the 31st anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act and is part of the Administration’s engagement with Disabled Americans during July’s Disability Pride Month.