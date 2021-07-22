Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,146 in the last 365 days.

Readout of White House & Department of Education Listening Session with Educators with Disabilities

Today, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, White House Office of Public Engagement Associate Director Emily Voorde, and Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services Deputy Assistant Secretary Katy Neas met with public educators from the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers. All assembled educators self-identified as Disabled. Secretary Cardona emphasized that educators with disabilities serve as critical advocates and role models for their students, particularly those with disabilities. The Secretary also reaffirmed the Biden Administration’s commitment to support educators with disabilities and students with disabilities. This roundtable comes just five days before the 31st anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act and is part of the Administration’s engagement with Disabled Americans during July’s Disability Pride Month.

You just read:

Readout of White House & Department of Education Listening Session with Educators with Disabilities

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.