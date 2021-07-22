Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DDOT to Celebrate DC Circulator Turning ‘Sweet 16’

(WASHINGTON, DC)  – The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will host a media availability at Canal Park in Navy Yard to celebrate the DC Circulator’s 16th birthday.

Since 2005, DC Circulator has provided public transportation to the District’s main attractions and most lively neighborhoods for business, culture, and entertainment. The system consists of six distinct routes across Washington, DC, and Rosslyn, VA, and provides close to five million trips a year. The DC Circulator services each stop every 10 minutes, providing simple, fast and affordable transit to residents, commuters and visitors around the nation’s capital.

WHO: Everett Lott, Acting Director, District Department of Transportation

WHAT: 16th Birthday Celebration of DC Circulator

WHEN: Thursday, July 22, 2021 11:00 AM

WHERE: Canal Park, 200 M St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Nearest Metro: Navy Yard

Members of the press interested in attending this event should RSVP to [email protected].

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

