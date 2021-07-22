Smart Medical Devices Market Size Worth USD 23.50 Billion by 2027 at 23.5% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Smart Medical Devices Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (On-body (adhesive patch), Off-body (belt clip), Hand-held), By Technology (Spring-based, Motor-driven, Rotary Pump, Expanding Battery, Pressurized Gas, Others), By Application (Oncology, Diabetes, Auto-Immune Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Others) and By End-Use (Hospital, Clinic, Home Care Settings, Others), and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Smart Medical Devices Market Information by Type, Technology, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is estimated to reach USD 23.50 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 23.5%.

Top Growth Boosters

Over the years, smart medical devices have proved to be a game changing invention in the digital world, emerging as a life savior for many. These devices work by connecting to an electronic instrument such as smartphone or PC, where it directly sends the information and is quite convenient for the user. It is extensively used by patients facing health conditions like diabetes, asthma, COPD, and numerous infectious disorders. Rise in air pollution, increasing adoption of unhealthy habits such as alcohol consumption and smoking and lack of physical activities have led to surge in several diseases, leading to an urgent need for smart medical devices.

One of the leading causes for the strong sales of smart medical devices can be the expanding elderly population worldwide. Elderly people generally encounter reduced immunity and are at higher risk of developing pulmonary and chronic ailments, which should be favorable for the global market. Expanding patient pool and its surging preference for self-administration of various biologics and inclination towards deploying single-use smart medical devices will be some of the major trends in the global industry.

Numerous government initiatives across the globe, aimed at spreading awareness about disease prevention, and emergence of the latest technologies in healthcare will also benefit the global market in subsequent years. A significant opportunity can emerge in the form of rising collaborations between the leading manufacturers and digital firms to cater to the surging consume demand. These kinds of partnerships are likely to present lucrative opportunities for market expansion in the following years.

Competitive Landscape:

The Most Important Firms in the Market for Smart Medical Devices are:

Becton Dickinson and Company

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Amgen Inc.

Unilife Corporation

Debiotech S.A.

SteadyMed Therapeutics Inc.

Insulet Corporation

Enable Injections

Sensile Medical AG

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

CeQur SA

The companies are working on bolstering their worldwide reach while introducing highly innovative solutions backed by strategies, including collaborations, product launches, acquisition, and partnerships. To illustrate, in July 2021, Lazurite Holdings LLC, a renowned smart medical device & technology firm collaborated with The Center for Health Affairs as well as its affiliate CHAMPS Healthcare, to make available its advanced smart surgical tools to the global market and to the operating rooms in the United States.

Market Restraints:

High costs of smart medical devices will weaken their demand among patients in emerging regions.

COVID 19 Analysis

Covid-19 brought along a series of challenges for several industries, including healthcare, as the number of cases continue to soar. However, the pandemic has given way to digitization, with the latest technologies taking the front seat in the ongoing crisis. The novel coronavirus has also re-emphasized the significance of self-diagnosis and monitoring among patients, as visiting clinics and hospitals is no longer an option. Needless to say, COVID-19 has had a healthy impact on the smart medical devices industry, presenting lucrative opportunities to the manufacturers.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR study has considered a few major segments, including type, technology, application, and end-use.

The various types covered in the MRFR report include off-body, handheld, and on-body.

The key technologies that are part of smart medical devices are spring based, rotary pump, pressurized gas, expanding battery, motor driven, collapsible reservoir, and others.

Smart medical devices find extensive applications in infectious diseases, auto-immune disorders, oncology, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and others.

End-users listed in the report include ambulatory services, clinic, home care setting, hospital, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America should take the lead in the global market, given the substantial rising demand for smart medical devices among the burgeoning patient pool suffering from diseases such as asthma, COPD, diabetes and more. Significant use of the latest technologies in the healthcare industry combined with the affordability and benefits of smart medical devices is bound to foster the sales in the forthcoming years. Country-wise, the highest contribution is made by the US, in view of the proactive involvement of the leading firms and frequent launches of highly advanced products.

Europe can be the second most profitable market in the following years, considering the substantial contribution of the renowned firms present in the region. Growing use of latest smart medical devices among patients as well as hospitals could be a key growth booster. The UK houses the biggest market in the region, thanks to the vast population of manufacturers present in the country offering extensive ranges of smart inhalers to a large customer base.

APAC shall be the fastest advancing market in the coming period, with China and India expected to be spearheading the growth. Both the countries are densely populated and are seeing rapid improvement in their healthcare industries, which is responsible for the market growth. Japan’s improving living standards in line with rising disposable income and soaring demand for technical advanced devices has fostered the market demand. Surge in approvals by regulatory authorities combined with the escalating adoption rate of latest healthcare technologies favor the market as well. Soaring cases of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases as well as cancer should also boost the sales of smart medical devices in the region.

