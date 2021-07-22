Audiomack Announces 'Swahili Radio' Podcast

Today, Audiomack (www.Audiomack.com) presents the Swahili Radio podcast, a new show highlighting the musical talents hailing from East Africa. Hosted by certified on-air personality Lil Ommy, also known as the King of Interviews, Swahili Radio will feature live performances, exclusive interviews with the country’s hottest musicians, and much more.

Tune in to the premiere episode featuring an intimate one-on-one with the multi-award-winning Tanzanian singer Nandy (bit.ly/2V19n8Q). The self-proclaimed African Princess (bit.ly/3hWwsm7) sits down with Lil Ommy on the heels of her latest Taste EP (bit.ly/2UzuGyk) to do a deep dive into her artistry and let listeners into her creative world.

Join us every Monday for a new episode and be sure to follow Swahili Radio on Audiomack so you never miss the opportunity to connect with your favorite East African artists.

