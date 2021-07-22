MEXC Partners with Unicrypt Expanding its Ecosystem Development

/EIN News/ -- BARCELONA, Spain, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEXPRWIRE, Global cryptocurrency and digital asset exchange MEXC is partnering with Unicrypt to help develop its ecosystem and provide MEXC customers with access to Unicrypt’s unique defi services and protocols.



Built from the ground up by a passionate and dedicated team, inspired by Uniswap founder Hayden Adams, Unicrypt is designed to give its users access to a decentralized suite of tools and services to help them benefit from the booming defi ecosystem.

‘’We’re very happy to start collaborating with MEXC . We have here a very promising room for growth and evolution benefiting both Unicrypt and MEXC communities at a large scale. Our trustless and automated technologies & services will now serve the Asian market consistently. Huge adoption milestone for us! Let’s get started’’

Unicrypt features a variety of tools, including:

Liquidity Lockers, to help projects grow by providing a secure and trustable place to lock in liquidity provider tokens

Token vesting and minting options, to allow projects to create and vest their own tokens quickly and easily, on ERC-20, with a minimum of fuss - no coding skills required

A launchpad and incubator to help people bring their DeFi products and services to the market easily.

As well as providing farming and staking as a service tool to allow projects to incentivize their communities.

So far, in just over 12 months of operation, Unicrypt has grown to be trusted by more than 7,000 projects, with a total value locked of $320 million, with daily active users of more than 30,000.

Ready for the big time

The decision to partner with global exchange MEXC will deliver a number of benefits to Unicrypt. Including investment, and access to the exchange’s huge volume of 500k daily visits by highly engaged cryptocurrency investors and enthusiasts.

Working together will also allow MEXC to work with projects building on Unicrypt and provide them an opportunity to list on their decentralized launchpad, and provide potential partnerships and collaborations for these projects with the fast-growing Solana, Avalanche, and Polygon blockchains.

A spokesperson for MEXC said: “We’re excited about this opportunity to work with Unicrypt and to help shape their evolution as they continue to pioneer innovative and exciting tools and services for defi users.

“We look forward to working with the Unicrypt team, and to exploring all of the exciting new projects being developed on the Unicrypt ecosystem.”

About Unicrypt

Unicrypt Network is a multi-chain decentralized services provider born in June 2020. The deployed toolsuite empowers DeFi projects and covers a large scope of needs: liquidity lockers, token vesting options, token minter, a self-service launchpad along with farming and staking tools. Built from scratch without any fundraising rounds, Unicrypt stands as a passion-driven sustainable business entity highly connected to its community and users.

https://unicrypt.network/

About MEXC

Established in April 2018, MEXC Exchange is one of the world’s leading digital asset trading platforms which offers users one-stop services including spot, margin, leveraged ETF, derivatives trading, and staking services.

The core members of the team come from world-class enterprises and financial companies, who have rich experience in blockchain and financial industries. MEXC offers the most comprehensive marketplace where global crypto traders, miners, and institutional investors come to manage crypto assets, enhance investment opportunities and hedge risks, and formulate their strategies to maximize gains and mitigate risks. For more information, please visit: www.mexc.com

