String Wound Filter Materials Market Growth Is Driven By The Increasing Need For Wastewater Treatment

String Wound Filter Materials Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing need for wastewater treatment is expected to fuel the growth of the string wound filter materials market in the forecast period. Wastewater treatment is the method of removing pollutants from wastewater or sewage and converting it to an effluent that can be added to the water supply with minimal environmental effects. String wound filter materials are prevalent and highly effective in wastewater treatment. String wound water filters are a form of depth filter that traps dirt not only on the surface but down to the center. For instance, according to a 2019 study from the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment, and Health, about 52% of wastewater is treated worldwide, which is expected to increase further in the forecast period. Therefore, the increasing need for wastewater treatment drives the growth of the string wound filter materials market.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the string wound filter materials market in 2020. The regions covered in the string wound filter materials market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The global string wound filter materials market size is expected to grow from $1.28 billion in 2020 to $1.33 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.85%. The growth in the string wound filter materials market is mainly due to the growing environmental consciousness which is expected to drive the demand for string wound filter materials. The market is expected to reach $1.67 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.95%.

Major players in the string wound filter materials industry are Johns Manville, MMP Filtration, Shanghai Melko Filtration Co. Ltd., Coleman Filter Company, Delta Pure Filtration, Cleanflow Filter Solution, Eaton, Feature-Tec, Gopani Product Systems, Hongtek Filtration, and United Filters International (UFI).

The main types of yarn in the string wound filter materials market include polypropylene, cotton, rayon, polyester, and others. The different core materials include polypropylene, stainless steel, others and are implemented in different verticals such as chemicals and petrochemicals, water and wastewater treatment, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and medical, food and beverage, and others.

