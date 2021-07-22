Retort Packaging Market Grows With Increased Demand For Ready-To-Eat Meals

Retort Packaging Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in demand for ready-to-eat or ready meals across the globe is contributing to the growth of the retort packaging market. For instance, according to a survey done by the Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) in January 2020, nearly 79% of Indian households prefer to have instant food due to time constraints. Ready-to-eat or ready meals are packed using retort process, the food is pre-cooked, packed and sealed in a retort package and then heated to 250°F or 121°C for several minutes under high pressure to kill common occurring microorganisms to prevent the food from spoiling. Factors such as busy work-life and the rise in single households have boosted the demand for ready-to-eat meals. For instance, in 2019, 14.6% of adults lived alone in the USA – having increased from 14.3% in 2018. This increase in demand for ready-to-eat or ready meals across the globe is driving the retort packaging market growth.

Retort packaging is a type of packaging made from flexible plastic and metal foils and used to pack cooked or semi-cooked food, sealed and subsequently sterilized to create food packages that have an extended shelf life with no preservatives and refrigeration. The main types of retort packaging are pouches, trays, cartons, others. Retort pouch is also known as reportable pouch that is a made using flexible plastic and metal foil and retort tray is a flat flexible structure made of plastic material. This retort packaging is used in packaging food, beverages, and others.

The global retort packaging market size is expected to grow from $3.54 billion in 2020 to $3.69 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.28%. The growth in the retort packaging market is mainly due to the growing demand for food packaging. The market is expected to reach $4.49 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.04%.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow faster in the forecast period. The regions covered in the retort packaging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players in the retort packaging industry are Amcor, Coveris, Sonoco, Mondi group, Berry Global (RPC Astrapak), Clondlakin, Tredegar, Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, Proampac, Huhtamäki Oyj, Clifton Packaging, Winpak, Ostuka Holdings, HPM Global, Avonflex, ALLIEDFLEX, Constantia Flexibles, Tetra Pak, Techni-Pak, Lithotype, Fujimori Kogyo, Pyramid Packaging, DNP America, Printpack, and Paharpur 3P.

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

