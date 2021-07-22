Code Super Powers Reveals a Pandemic Silver Lining with Social Impact Technology Service
Social impact platform provides Coding Coaches for all Elementary and Middle School students.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Code Super Powers, the leading diverse-owned technology company focused on coding literacy, is fully committed to changing the landscape of scalable social impact. Technology and software have changed the course of humanity, but far too often the people creating technology are not representative of the people consuming technology.
Instructor-led coding courses are 10x more likely in affluent areas versus non-affluent areas. According to a Gallup study, 96% of parents want coding offered in their children's school. Yet, less than 30% of primary and secondary schools offer instructor-led coding courses.
To help change the status quo, Code Super Powers will offer free and discounted coding courses to elementary and middle school students. The AI-powered platform connects students with technology coaches, with priority given to communities most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Similar to learning a 2nd language, early exposure to coding literacy leads to easier and fuller comprehension. Code Super Powers teaches young people ages 6 - 16 how to participate in the creation of social impact technology, as opposed to being bystanders only.
Technology can give us speed and precision, but not tolerance and inclusion. It can level the playing field on key issues including systemic injustice and workforce diversity, but only if the software is created by a diverse group of people.
"The only way for software to have a great impact on social issues is to empower people from impacted communities to create the solutions they need, instead of companies dictating what they think people need," said Matt Evans, Founder of Code Super Powers. “Software is only as tolerant as its creators, and is subject to the biases of coders.”
Making a significant commitment of $100 million to help boost diverse-owned businesses, Comcast RISE named Code Super Powers as a 2021 RISE Award honoree. Comcast is providing invaluable media support to help reach communities most impacted by COVID-19. Additionally, Code Super Powers is the first coding platform to team up with Horton's Kids and other community development organizations to provide coding literacy to underserved youth.
Technology impacts daily life on every level, and early exposure to coding prepares communities for high-demand, lucrative opportunities. Research shows that 93% of successful entrepreneurs started their business journeys as children. The Code Super Powers Business Startup Camps help young people discover how technology and startups are integrally connected.
During the 2021-22 school year, schools, districts and community-driven organizations have the opportunity to partner with Code Super Powers to provide their communities with continuous STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math and Arts) opportunities to boost college and career readiness.
In addition to year-round programming, Code Super Powers provides Summer Tech Camps in arcade game design, mobile app development, animation, Python, JavaScript, Minecraft and Roblox coding.
Please contact etuckerpr@codesuperpowers.com to speak with students about how Code Super Powers’ coaching is changing their outlook on the future and uplifting the community.
For more information on Code Super Powers, visit CodeSuperPowers.com.
For more information on Comcast RISE, visit ComcastRISE.com.
ABOUT CODE SUPER POWERS
To fulfill the country’s strategic needs and reverse the shortfall in STEM professionals, the Code Super Powers AI-centric learning platform empowers young people to be creators of technology, not just consumers. The social impact platform utilizes learner’s natural passion for gaming and mobile apps to fuel a love for learning and high achievement. It connects users with accomplished coding tutors, and increases student’s critical thinking, confidence, and collaboration skills for college and career readiness. Don’t Just Play Games, Create Them!
Erica Tucker
Code Super Powers
+1 443-990-1502
email us here