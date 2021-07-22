Bridgestone Supports Safety and Efficiency for Athletes and Operations at Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020

The only Worldwide Partner with global headquarters in the host city reaffirms its commitment to supporting safety and efficiency for athletes and operations at Tokyo 2020.

Bridgestone will create social and customer value through a variety of solutions-based tire technologies and innovations.

Bridgestone is providing tires and service to help keep approximately 3,000 vehicles in motion, as well as bicycles for volunteers and staff, seismic isolation technology in two new permanent venues, and sustainable piping systems in more than a dozen temporary structures.

Bridgestone continues to support the journey of over 70 global athletes who represent the company as Team Bridgestone ambassadors.

Bridgestone tires will help keep approximately 3,000 vehicles in the Tokyo 2020 fleet in motion.

Tokyo (July 22, 2021) ― Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone), a global leader in tires and rubber with a vision to become a sustainability solutions company, today outlined the many ways its contributions will help support safety and efficiency for athletes and operations at the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.

As the only Worldwide Partner with global headquarters in the host city, Bridgestone will showcase its mission of "serving society with superior quality" by providing products and services that will help enable safe, smooth and sustainable movement around Tokyo. Additionally, the company continues to support and celebrate a diverse roster of more than 70 global athletes who serve as Team Bridgestone athlete ambassadors.

With the Games set to begin on July 23, the collective focus of all involved continues to be delivering Tokyo 2020 in a manner that protects public health and the well-being of the global athletes who have sacrificed so much on this journey.

"While the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 will be different than expected, Bridgestone remains focused on doing its part to provide and promote a safe and sustainable environment where the world's greatest athletes can chase their dreams in alignment with the Olympic Charter's vision to promote a peaceful society," said Shu Ishibashi, Member of the Board, Global CEO and Representative Executive Officer, Bridgestone Corporation. "As a proud Japanese company with a clear vision to build a more inclusive and sustainable future for society, we hope to help Tokyo 2020 serve as a celebration of the human spirit during these unique and challenging times."

Keeping the Olympic and Paralympic fleets in motion

As the Official Tire of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Bridgestone will help keep the official IOC and IPC fleets in motion by providing high-performing tires and tire services for approximately 3,000 vehicles, including cars, competition support vehicles, unique concept vehicles that will help move staff, and more. Through a variety of solutions-based tire technologies and innovations, Bridgestone will support safe and efficient transportation at Tokyo 2020.

Bridgestone's support includes specially-designed tires for autonomous BEV Toyota e-Palette vehicles in the Olympic and Paralympic Villages.

The company's commitment will provide:

Specially-designed tires for autonomous and battery electric Toyota e-Palette vehicles that will shuttle athletes in the Olympic and Paralympic Villages.

Cutting-edge air free tires for Toyota Walking Area BEVs (battery electric vehicles) that will be used at the Main Press Center and tennis venues. These non-pneumatic tires feature a unique structure of spokes that eliminates the risk of a flat and the need to be inflated with air. Made with resin, these tires also have greater recycling potential.

Specially-designed tires that will be used on Toyota MIRAI FCEVs (Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles) at Tokyo 2020, which will be the lead cars in the marathon events. This tire's low rolling resistance and reduced noise level directly contribute to improved cruising range and ride comfort for electrified vehicles.

Ecopia with ologic tires for Toyota LQ battery electric vehicles, which will also be used as lead cars in Tokyo 2020 marathon events. This innovative tire improves both rolling and air resistance through a profile that is taller and narrower than conventional tire designs, helping make battery electric vehicles more energy efficient.

Fuel efficient, low-rolling resistance Bridgestone Ecopia tires for Toyota Accessible People Mover (APM) vehicles in the Olympic and Paralympic venues and athlete Villages.

As the only part of a vehicle that touches the road, tires are a critical component in driving safety. In addition to having the right tires for the right vehicle and conditions, proper tire maintenance also greatly impacts performance. That is why in addition to tires, Bridgestone is also offering its network of automotive service centers in Japan to provide regular tire checks and any necessary tire services for the Olympic and Paralympic fleets throughout Tokyo 2020.

Offering convenient and reliable mobility through a non-motorized bike fleet

As a manufacturer of high-performing competitive cycles for more than 50 years, Bridgestone has also developed new track bicycles that will be used in cycling events by Team Japan at Tokyo 2020. Bridgestone has been collaborating with coaches and athletes to design and produce the equipment that will be used by Team Japan competitors in the keirin, sprint, omnium, and madison events at Tokyo 2020. As part of this process, analytic technology from Bridgestone Corporation has been incorporated into the design process and applied to Bridgestone Cycle's bicycle development technology.

Bridgestone has developed new track bicycles that will be used in cycling events by Team Japan at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

As the Official Bicycle of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, Bridgestone will supply more than 800 non-motorized bicycles to offer convenient and reliable mobility for Tokyo 2020 staff, volunteers, and athletes.

Bridgestone is providing a fleet of more than 800 non-motorized Bridgestone bicycles for Tokyo 2020.

The collection features three models specially-designed and branded for Tokyo 2020 to support specific staff and volunteer roles, including security, small item delivery, and movement of heavy equipment and luggage. The bikes will be used at several venues, including the Olympic and Paralympic Villages and the new Japan National Stadium, and a majority of the fleet will be donated after the Games to local community organizations and programs.

Helping deliver earthquake-ready venues and sustainable temporary structures

As previously announced, Bridgestone has supplied its cutting-edge seismic isolation bearings for two newly constructed permanent venues that will host competition during the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 - the Tokyo Aquatics Centre and Ariake Arena. These flexible structural supports isolate a structure from the ground to help reduce the spread of seismic shock and decrease the chance of damage in the event of an earthquake.

In addition to its seismic isolation technology, Bridgestone is supporting safety and comfort in other Tokyo 2020 buildings through the light and highly-durable Polybutene Piping System currently installed in more than a dozen of Tokyo 2020's temporary venues and facilities.

Empowering athletes - and all individuals - to chase their dreams

Bridgestone's global Olympic and Paralympic message, "Chase Your Dream," aims to empower people of all abilities to persevere through adversity in pursuit of their dreams, and it resonates now more than ever. Team Bridgestone athlete ambassadors are the primary voices for this message, and the company has partnerships with more than 70 inspiring Olympians, Paralympians, and hopefuls in 20 countries to represent the brand as ambassadors - its largest global Team Bridgestone roster to date.

As part of its ongoing support for the Paralympic Movement, Bridgestone Corporation also is offering technical support to para-athletes through research and innovation in Japan.

The company's support for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 is one of many ways Bridgestone is demonstrating its efforts to improve the way people move, live, work and play.

