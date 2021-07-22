Portwell Announces NANO-6063, the Latest NANO-ITX Embedded Board Powered by Intel Atom® x6000E Series Processors
NANO-6063 is Designed with 2.5GbE featuring Intel TSN/TCC Real-time Capability and -40°C to 85°C Wide operating TemperatureFREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com) a wholly owned subsidiary of Portwell, Inc., and a Titanium Partner of Intel Partner Alliance, recently announces the release of NANO-6063, a NANO-ITX form factor (120mm x 120mm) embedded system board based on the Intel Atom x6000E processor series, formerly codenamed Elkhart Lake. Installing with the latest released Intel Atom platform, NANO-6063 supports the next generation of IoT edge devices. Intel has developed this new type of processors to enhance IoT applications depending on new levels of CPU and graphics performances with integrated IoT features, real-time performance, manageability, security, and functional safety.
Versatile, Compact, Powerful and Fan-less
The NANO-6063 Nano-ITX embedded board is built with the Intel Atom processor x6000E product family. Not only does it operate well with thermal design power (TDP) under 12W suitable for fan-less applications, but it also supports a wide industrial temperature range from -40°C to 85°C. With superior quad-core processing power and high computing capability, it builds up even greater and faster performance than the previous generation. The flat/low-profile design -- measuring 25.25mm in height with I/O shield -- allows space-saving installation in display and compact workstation, like digital signage and control solutions for applications of industrial and business levels. In brief, it’s a quick and easy solution with newly integrated IoT features for customers. By using Portwell’s NANO-6063, they can design in their own unique systems in diverse applications such as industrial automation, robotic control system, automated test equipment, automated guided/unmanned vehicle, medical equipment, outdoor gateway, outdoor digital signage and more.
Great Computing Performance and Long product life span
The NANO-6063, designed with Elkhart Lake Intel Atom x6000E processor series, features one DDR4 3200 MT/s SO-DIMM socket equipped with up to 32GB capacity. To perform multiple high-resolution 4K videos in parallel and improved AI performance, it integrates Intel Gen 11 UHD Graphics with triple independent display support via DisplayPort and HDMI in 4Kp60 resolution, and one VGA offering flexible display options. Moreover, it supports four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports (10Gbps) to ensure fast data transmission with low-power consumption. With one multiple function with mSATA & mini-PCIe port, it can be configured to support either full-size mini-PCIe or mSATA by BIOS. In addition, it features SATA 3.0 interfaces with up to 6 Gb/s allow quick and flexible system expansions. Last but not least, to fulfill real-time performance and high-speed computing, it is equipped with one GPY215 driven 2.5GbE port with Intel Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) and Time Coordinated Computing (TCC) technologies for real-time computing and control capability, and one Intel I210IT Gigabit Ethernet controller to provide dual Gigabit Ethernet LAN access via two RJ-45 ports.
"At Portwell, we strive for excellence," says Maria Yang, product marketing engineer at American Portwell, "and the NANO-6063 is merely one example of the multitude of superior products designed and manufactured at our facilities. We challenge ourselves constantly to understand our customers' unique business needs and are committed to meeting their demands. Our customers also benefit from the peace of mind they get from the 10+ years long product life span support inherent with this Portwell product."
