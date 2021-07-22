Cowen Partners Executive Search + Consulting Expands to Include Sports and Entertainment
Sam Torres to lead Cowen Partners’ new Sports and Entertainment Executive Search DivisionPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cowen Partners Executive Search announced today Sam Torres will lead the new Sports and Entertainment Executive Search Practice. Mr. Torres will serve as a senior advisor to C-Suite leaders and front office administrators in the executive recruitment process while also providing guidance on talent and sports business best practices.
The Cowen Partners Sports and Entertainment Practice will focus on the five major sports leagues within the United States: the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS. The NCAA D1 Collegiate sports space will also be included, with an emphasis on senior leadership positions, including Athletic Directors.
Prior to joining Cowen Partners, Mr. Torres had a 14-year career in sports, both at the professional and collegiate level. Torres has led diverse teams, managed various lines of revenue, built naming rights opportunities, helped open a downtown multipurpose stadium, launched a franchise from the ground up, and successfully turned around two NCAA D1 institutions.
“We are excited for Sam to launch the Sports and Entertainment Practice at Cowen Partners, as it is clearly his passion and we know the value that Cowen Partners can bring to this market,” said Shawn Cole, Cowen Partners President and Founding Partner.
According to Hunt Scanlon Media, sports and entertainment are two of the fastest growing business segments for executive recruiters. From athletic directors and coaches to general managers and vice presidents of sales, these high-profile positions are now in increasingly high demand. Cowen Partners will be able to leverage years of high-performance corporate expertise in Sports and Entertainment, putting teams and institutions in a better position for success.
“I am excited to lead the Sports and Entertainment Search Practice at Cowen Partners, as I have seen firsthand the value that Cowen Partners provides its business clients. The ability to combine my two passions into one driving force will benefit the teams we work with,” said Mr. Torres.
About Cowen Partners
Cowen Partners is the nation’s executive search firm, enabling our clients to harness the power of human capital to fuel their success. Cowen Partners gives our clients access to the top 1% of human capital to create opportunities that accelerate their growth and market share. With Cowen Partners, clients can grow at scale, create value, and drive results with world class talent.
Our clients are both small and large, publicly traded, pre-IPO, private, and non-profit organizations. Clients are typically $50 million to multi-billion-dollar revenue Fortune 1000 companies or have assets between $500 million to $15 billion. Successful placements span the entire C-Suite and include VP and director level leadership roles.
With our proven processes and guaranteed results, we have successfully placed hundreds of candidates in industries including technology, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, financial services, and private equity.
No matter what industry you’re in, when we work for you, we focus on precision. This includes doing the quiet, behind-the-scenes work necessary to bring you the right mix of qualified candidates. Our laser focus is one of the main reasons clients call back when new positions open in their organizations.
Our model is built on due diligence, process, critical review, and teamwork. Working this way allows us to extend our reach across the country to connect experts with experts and help shape the way companies and professionals grow.
