Superintendent Truitt Statement on Updates to StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit

Raleigh, NC

Jul 21, 2021

Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt released the following statement in response to updates made to the StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit. Today’s updates provide operational flexibility to school leaders and local officials regarding the health protocols and prevention strategies that are implemented in K-12 schools.

“Today’s guidance is critically important as school leaders are busy preparing for, or already in the midst of, a new school year. I’m also pleased to see that local-level decision-making will be restored and flexibility provided to local officials. As a proponent of local control, I’ve felt the decision on mask mandates should be made by those most in tune with their student population and know that Superintendents, parents, and school boards will act in the best interest of their students.” -Superintendent Catherine Truitt