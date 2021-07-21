Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Give and Go Muffins Recalled

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Give and Go Prepared Foods is recalling certain muffin products due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The products were sold under a variety of brand names, including Uncle Wally's, The Worth Crumb, 7-Eleven Selects, Great Value, and Marketside. These products were sold in retail stores nationwide. A full list of products and best-by dates is available online.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

To date, there have been no reports of illness related to this issue.

Consumers who have these products should immediately dispose of the products and not eat them.

