The Math Solving App Gauthmath Accumulates Over One Million Users in Just 6 Months

Gauthmath has reached #1 in the US App Store educational ranking chart.

SINGAPORE, ASIA, July 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The math solving app Gauthmath has launched in 173 countries by June and has accumulated over one million users in 6 months. The free mobile App is designed to help K12 students with all types of math problems by providing real live math tutors and step-by-step explanations. It certainly has won the hearts of students struggling with math homework, especially during Covid. Students could just snap the part that they feel confused about, a few minutes later, detailed explanations from a professional tutor will be provided. With the perfect combination of technology and real experienced math tutors, Gauthmath provided the most helpful math assistance to struggling students and parents in final preparation.Gauthmath can also solve word problems in a snap, which actually provides more choices to students. It explains the reason for the thrive of Gauthmath communities on multiple social media platforms, including millions of videos on TikTok and over 65k members on Discord What separates Gauthmath from other math-solving app is the efficiency and accuracy of the explanations. The tutors need to go through strict selection tests and training sessions before they could take any questions from the platform. The system has been improved in a way that solutions would be checked twice, by the AI and the real tutors, before it comes out. When students have more advanced math questions, Gauthmath will directly connect the student to a live tutor 24/7 for solutions. This strict and efficient AI system created by the Gauthmath team has helped students who lack educational resources due to Covid.With the math-learning spirit, Gauthmath has also created a fun and friendly math community with over 65,000 members on Discord as an extension for math exploration. Many students have found their way of studying math there, such as participating in the math puzzle events, discussing math fun facts with tutors in voice channel, and posting math trivia that no one knows! These self-organized events in the community took away the pressure of learning math and contributed to an enjoyable environment for students to learn.Millions of users are also participating in Gauthmath TikTok activities. For example, the activity “Put Your Fingers Down” has gone viral in Southeast Asia with over 50k users duetting the video. Audiences are reacting surprisingly enthusiastically towards an educational app, which shows the popularity of Gauthmath.GauthTech is an educational start-up company that provides free math-solving app to help all students around the world. For more information about GauthTech and the app Gauthmath, visit https://www.gauthmath.com/ . Gauthmath can also be found across social media, including TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and Discord.TikTokYouTubeDiscord