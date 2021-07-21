Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 433 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,363 in the last 365 days.

Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Ethiopia

OCHA says that while there are improvements in access within Tigray, the last entry point open to Tigray, the road between Afar and Tigray region via Semera city, remains blocked due to security reasons, preventing movement of humanitarian personnel, food stock, fuel and other humanitarian goods from entering the region. 

The UN Humanitarian Air Service’s first regular flight is scheduled to begin on 22 July. 

Meanwhile, humanitarian stocks are rapidly depleting inside Tigray. As of 19 July, the World Food Programme (WFP) and partners will only have enough food stock to feed about 1.9 million people with common food baskets for one round. Despite challenges, at least 167,000 people were reached with food and nutrition support last week.

Shortages of fuel and cash, as well as a communications blackout, are significantly hindering the resumption and preventing the scale-up of humanitarian response. Non-governmental organizations and UN agencies are running out of cash and are unable to pay staff or suppliers. Unless fuel, cash, supplies and aid workers are able to enter Tigray in the coming days, some humanitarian programmes will not be able to continue. 

The UN continues to call for the restoration of electricity, communications, commercial flights and the banking system to prevent a further deterioration of the humanitarian situation

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

You just read:

Daily Noon Briefing Highlights: Ethiopia

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.