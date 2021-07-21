Attorney General Moody Leads Negotiations to Secure Billions Through Historic Opioid Litigation Agreements
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today announced historic $26 billion nationwide agreements that will help bring desperately needed relief to Americans and Floridians who are struggling with opioid addiction. The agreements follow years of aggressive litigation efforts led by Attorney General Moody and other state attorneys general against AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson—the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors—and Johnson & Johnson, who manufactured and marketed opioids.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Since day one, I have fought to hold those accountable who played a part in fueling the opioid epidemic and these settlement agreements are a large step forward in our fight to end this crisis. I recognize that no amount of money will bring back those lost, but Florida and its subdivisions will receive more than a billion and a half dollars under these agreements to pay for prevention, treatment and recovery related services. I will continue litigating with the remaining defendants to hold them accountable.”
The agreements resolve investigations and litigation over the companies’ roles in creating and fueling the opioid epidemic. The agreements also require significant industry changes that will help prevent this type of crisis from ever happening again. Attorneys general from California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas joined Attorney General Moody in negotiating these settlements.
Following today’s agreements, the remaining states and territories have 30 days to sign onto the deal and local governments in the participating states will have up to 150 days to join. Ratification is contingent on a critical mass of states and local governments participating. States and local governments will receive maximum payments if each state and its local governments join together in support of the agreements.
Based on the agreements, the three distributors collectively will pay up to $21 billion over 17 and a half years, with $1.3 billion going to Florida, and Johnson & Johnson will pay up to $5 billion over nine years with Florida receiving another almost $300 million. The total funding distributed will be determined by the overall degree of participation by both litigating and non-litigating state and local governments. The substantial majority of the money will be spent on opioid treatment, prevention and recovery services.
The agreement with distributors will result in court orders requiring AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal and McKesson to:
- Establish a centralized independent clearinghouse to provide all three distributors and state regulators with aggregated data and analytics about where drugs are going and how often, eliminating blind spots in the current systems used by distributors;
- Use data-driven systems to detect suspicious opioid orders from customer pharmacies;
- Terminate customer pharmacies’ ability to receive shipments, and report those companies to state regulators, when they show certain signs of diversion;
- Prohibit shipping and report suspicious opioid orders;
- Prohibit sales staff from influencing decisions related to identifying suspicious opioid orders; and
- Require senior corporate officials to engage in regular oversight of anti-diversion efforts.
- Stop selling opioids for 10 years;
- Not fund or provide grants to third parties for promoting opioids;
- Not lobby on activities related to opioids; and
- Share clinical trial data under the Yale University Open Data Access Project.