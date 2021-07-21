Grey Stone Laboratories Responds To Medical Fraud Claims

/EIN News/ -- Irving, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving, TX-based Grey Stone Laboratories is reaching out to their community in response to various claims that have been made regarding their legitimacy. Having seen several parties express concerns about their methodology and so on, the company seeks to answer any questions their community may have. As the team believes in maintaining transparency with every client, they invite all interested parties to direct their inquiries to the company’s representatives for prompt answers.

“If you have any concerns regarding any possible Grey Stone Laboratories fraud,” the company says, “We urge you to get in touch with our team. We will be more than happy to address any issues you have and have a frank discussion. We are confident that your fears will be put to rest. Following this, you will be able to make up your own mind and consider working with our team to get the results you need. We know that time is more often than not of the essence in fields like ours, so we urge you to waste no more time if you are looking for a reliable lab to run your tests for you. Contact us today to see for yourself.”

To those unfamiliar with Grey Stone’s services, the company explains that their team utilizes the latest technological breakthroughs and scientific expertise to test for some of the most deadly inheritable genes that exist today. These diseases include various kinds of cancer, such as Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, and Prostate Cancer as well as Obesity, Alzheimer’s, and Diabetes. According to Grey Stone Laboratories, clients may also order testing to indicate a patient’s genetic propensity for Cardiovascular Disease. Given the enormous importance of this kind of data, the company is keen to provide nothing less than exemplary service. As such, they also wish to avoid any instance of fraud.

Grey Stone Laboratories further understands that time and accuracy are vital concepts in the medical field. As such, patients are more likely to fare better if their tests are carried out with minimal delays and are as accurate as possible. Achieving this takes a significant investment in both equipment and personnel, an investment that Grey Stone is proud to say has paid off for their clients — who now enjoy complete access to the benefits of some of the fastest and most accurate testing apparatus possible through Grey Stone’s efforts.

The company believes that every patient should have a similarly high degree of access to the kind of medical assistance their tests are designed to accommodate: genomics-driven precision medicine. Thanks to Grey Stone’s team, the company says, clinicians are able to deliver on precision medicine by quickly and accurately interpreting genomic data and using those insights to diagnose and treat patients.

They are also transforming precision medicine by combining these vast quantities of genomic data with often complex phenotypic data to predict risk, diagnose disease, and plan treatment for even the most challenging cases. In other words, the company is able to give their clients a high level of insight into their patients’ risk factors, thereby allowing them to make more informed decisions regarding future treatments and care. Naturally, this advantage flows to the patient as well, who is now more likely to recover or be warned of possible issues further in advance.

The company adds, “We offer a comprehensive selection of toxicology testing screening and confirmation panels. You can work with us to determine exactly what you need and when you need it as well, allowing you the option to tailor your approach to patient care.”

Clients may find Grey Stone services located in Irving TX, where the company’s primary labs and technicians are situated. From here, they are able to bring their testing services to clients over a broad region. Clients are encouraged to reach out to Grey Stone Laboratories if they wish to confirm that the lab can serve their needs and location. Grey Stone is always willing to work with its community in order to accommodate various requirements.

Additional details can be found on the official Grey Stone Laboratories website. Those interested are welcome to contact them by phone or email to follow up on any further inquiries.

###

For more information about Grey Stone Laboratories, contact the company here:



Grey Stone Laboratories

Contact #: +1 (800) 742-5795

info@GreyStoneLaboratories.com

8404 Sterling St Ste A Irving, TX 75063