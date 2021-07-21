Crescent Hires Lindsey Giacchino as Senior Vice President for Acquisitions

Lindsey Giacchino joins Crescent as Senior Vice President for acquisitions. Giacchino’s responsibiliites include identifying and leading office acquisitions and establishing strategic plans for acquired properties.

Lindsey is a great fit with Crescent’s opportunistic and strategic philosophy of acquisitions and asset ownership. She will play a key role as we look to expand active markets for office acquisitions” — Conrad Suszynski, Co-CEO of Crescent

DENVER, CO, US, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) announces the hiring of Lindsey Giacchino as a Senior Vice President for acquisitions. Giacchino will be based in Crescent’s Denver office.

Giacchino’s responsibilities include identifying and leading office acquisitions and establishing strategic plans for acquired properties. Lindsey joins Crescent with a wide range of experience and knowledge of key markets in the west and southwest United States. In her previous role, Giacchino was responsible for purchase and sale negotiations, joint venture negotiations, financing, and asset management.

“Lindsey brings a compelling skill set and experience in commercial real estate acquisitions, asset management, and operations. Coupled with her experience in financing and joint ventures, she is a great fit with Crescent’s opportunistic and strategic philosophy of acquisitions and asset ownership,” said Co-CEO of Crescent, Conrad Suszynski. “We expect Lindsey to play a key role as Crescent looks to expand its active markets for office acquisitions.”

Giacchino earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a Real Estate concentration from the University of Denver in 2007. After graduating, Giacchino joined Miller Global Properties where she held positions of increasing responsibility in the company’s financial organization before joining the office investments group where she ascended to Senior Vice President.



ABOUT CRESCENT

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management, development, and investment capacity of more than $10 billion. Through the GP Invitation Fund I and the GP Invitation Fund II, the company acquires, develops, and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent’s premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, multifamily, hospitality, and senior living assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and the wellness lifestyle leader, Canyon Ranch®. For more information, visit www.crescent.com