Mobile Locksmith Squad in Boston Launches Brand-New Website and Logo

The company is renowned for its flawless reviews on Google, Yelp, and social media platforms.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobile Locksmith Squad is pleased to announce the launch of its revamped website and new locksmith services available for the Boston Metropolitan Area.Mobile Locksmith Squad is a family owned and operated locksmith service with 15 years of experience in the industry. The company is well-known for its wide variety of home and car locksmith services, including its 24/7 mobile operations.Recently, Mobile Locksmith Squad has launched a brand-new website and rebranding of the company’s logo. The new website helps readers to easily find the locksmith services in Boston that they need, without hassle, stress, or confusion.“We are very proud to offer the same old good Mobile Locksmith Squad services, but under a brand-new logo and website,” says Joe Vainer, founder of the company. “After 20 years in the lock & key industry, we wanted a change. Therefore, we asked the talented guys from Media Group Marketing in Denver to think about a new logo and layout for our website. Now, the logo looks cartoonish and funny, yet also professional. Additionally, the website's layout is fully responsive, and you will have no trouble using it with all devices.”Mobile Locksmith Squad offers affordable yet professional lock and key services, such as:• Residential Locksmith• Commercial Locksmith• Automotive Locksmith• Emergency Locksmith• Car Key Replacement & Programming• Car Remote programming• Key Duplication• Lockout Services• Change Locks• And more!“Via our Mobile Locksmith Lab, our team is serving the Boston Area residents at their locations,” Vainer states. “We invite you to read our flawless reviews on Google , Yelp, and other social media platforms – all of which validate our claims to provide superior customer service at all times. Not only that, but our team is incredibly careful regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. Our staff wears mask all day long and we ask that you please wear your mask while the technician is fixing your home or car lock as well.”For more information about Mobile Locksmith Squad, please visit www.mobilelocksmithsquad.com About Mobile Locksmith SquadMobile Locksmith Squad services Boston, MA, and all surrounding cities. The company offers a series of residential, commercial, and automotive locksmith services that guarantee customer satisfaction. Mobile Locksmith Squad is fully licensed, bonded, and ensured.