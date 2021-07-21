International Mandela Day - Significance - Team Qhubeka NextHash Tour de France 2021

The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

International Mandela Day, which is on the 18 of July every year, celebrates the life of former South African president, Nelson Mandela.

Our team has always had the honour of celebrating this day at the Tour de France each year, most famously during our debut Le Tour when Steve Cummings on Mandela Day in 2015.

To commemorate the day, we add a splash of orange to our livery, as orange is the official colour of #MandelaDay and also the colour of harmony. This year Mandela Day fell on the final stage of Le Tour, and so for the first time ever, we got to celebrate it on the Champs-Elysee, in Paris!