Business-To-Business E-Commerce Market Value Predicted To Reach US$ 26.4 Trillion By 2028 Covering COVID-19 Impact: Acumen Research and Consulting

Business-to-Business E-commerce Market By Deployment Type, By Application, By End-User And By Geography- Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2021 - 2028

The Global Business-To-Business E-Commerce Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 19.1% from 2021 to 2028 and reach the market value of over US$ 26.4 Tn by 2028



The B2B e-commerce industry comprises sales of business-to-business electronic market services by organizations that provide services in connecting buyers and sellers of goods via the Internet or other electronic methods in exchange for a commission or charge. In most cases, there are a few steps to a typical business. Above all, a product is created in an organization, and then it is offered to a distributor. In this scenario, a distributor is offering such products to stores. This type of internet business structure is used to exchange information between a producer, distributor, and retailer. While business-to-business transactions are frequently associated with large costs and volumes, they can also take place on a much smaller scale when one small firm sells products or services to another small business. A B2B transaction occurs when two businesses, such as wholesalers and online retailers, conduct business together. Each company benefits in some way in most B2B business models, and they often have similar negotiation leverage.

B2B e-commerce is still a more difficult sales channel than B2C e-commerce. However, many aspects of B2C e-commerce are having a large and continuous impact on B2B, and COVID-19 is a big driver for this trend. According to e-commerce researchers, how business purchasers buy goods and services online is influenced in large part by how they shop online as consumers. Another issue is shipping for physical products. If they can't equal Amazon's two-day shipping or other benefits, B2B enterprises must ensure that they can ship the products soonest possible. Dropshipping, or delivering products only when a customer places an order, is one way wholesalers may differentiate themselves. Dropshipping alleviates not just the stress of shipping, but also the possibility of stockpiling up. Many e-commerce B2B services are attempting to fill this void and improve market efficiency. The growth of vertical or specialized marketplaces is one of the latest B2B e-commerce trends. These portals provide a broader selection of products in a certain category, as well as specialized value-added services. Big data is increasingly being used by businesses to provide a tailored customer experience. Another trend in B2B e-Commerce is the growing popularity of mobile shops. Cloud systems are gaining traction as conventional platforms, which aren't meant to handle such size, become overburdened. B2B e-Commerce businesses are also integrating their systems and platforms to create an Omni channel interaction with their customers.



Wholesale B2B e-commerce is selling goods in bulk to other businesses through the internet. For instance, a grocer might buy products in bulk to sell to clients online. The wholesaler acts as a middleman in this transaction since he or she has previously purchased things in bulk from the manufacturers. B2B e-commerce provides manufacturers with a more efficient sales procedure as well as a terrific approach to expand their audience and reach. Manufacturers have typically sold items to wholesalers or retailers through offline channels, but the convenience of doing so online, for both the producer and the customer, has resulted in increased e-commerce adoption. Distributors operate as a link between the manufacturer and the wholesaler, or the wholesaler and the retailer. They purchase and hold inventory before selling it. This could be a distributor of car components to garages or a reseller of cleaning materials. They usually handle the marketing, sales, and services for individual buyers, which are generally more appropriate when selling to a big number of small enterprises.

In March 2019, Flipkart Pvt. Ltd. announced the formation of an internal fund of USD 60 million to USD 100 million to invest in early-stage and seed e-commerce ideas. Furthermore, China's "E-commerce into the Rural Comprehensive Demonstration Project" is assisting the country in conducting e-commerce application demos in eight provinces.

