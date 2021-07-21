BIMP Opens Whitelist Presale on July 21

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIMP is a pure launch project: with the developers' mission of making the most widely distributed and decentralized token in crypto, they established non-rugpull mechanisms and a whitelisting process for their presale free of unfair tactics. Whitelisted presale will open on July 21, 2021 4AM UTC and will continue until July 25, while targeted launch on public exchange platforms will happen right after.



BIMP checks all the boxes: the next biggest meme coin with the latest smart contract innovation

"BIMP is the new simp" and "BNB in my pocket"; these catchwords give this upcoming crypto project a fresh and unique appeal among the dog-infested defi market. With half a year of product development, BIMP is a high-fidelity meme project that can snag the throne as the next biggest meme coin.

BIMP's technology is an impressive update to the gamification and fairness of crypto launches

With the Lottery Battlefield DApp, BIMP's Simp community will be engaged daily. More importantly, the Lottery Battlefield will serve as an infrastructure to fairly whitelist everyone for the upcoming presale launch.

BIMP is a strong meme contender even at its inception, and is shaping up to later catapult as a long-term use case project for female game streamers looking to have an NFT merchandise platform.

First ever NFT Money in crypto

Another innovation by the team behind BIMP: the project will launch NFT Moneys, the first ever to be backed by real tokens. BIMP NFT money functions as both NFT art and a community reward asset. When the project hits a certain marketcap, holders of the NFT assets can trade them anytime to claim the equivalent reward of BIMP tokens.

BIMP NFT money can be won by playing in the team-designed Lottery Battlefield DApp or purchased via the NFT marketplace within the BIMP website.

Real organic community behind BIMP

Even before the presale launch, BIMP's community has grown to have an organic fanbase, with 1,400 Telegram community members and 4,500 Twitter followers.

Even before its launch, BIMP already has a fully built technology roadmap

There are 3 new DApps (decentralized application) that have been built for the BIMP project.

(1) BNB Claim DApp, (2) NFT Money DApp and (3) Lottery Battlefield DApp. These new DApps were created to continuously reward BIMP holders, earning and winning more BNB and BIMP tokens as they support the BIMP project for the long term.

BNB claim rewards act as an insurance to holders

The BNB claim function on BIMP's smart contract will allow holders to claim BNBs daily. The developers believe that the BNB claim can also act as a form of insurance to discipline every holder to liquidate their earnings in BNB.

Projections given by the team affirm that early investors can quickly recover their investment from the BNB rewards alone, even without selling any of their BIMP tokens.

Whale dumping will be a thing of the past

With thorough research, the team behind BIMP learned from HODL and Moonrat's flawed anti-whale mechanism. The developers of BIMP have tested their smart contract multiple times and found out that whale transactions can still happen without any penalty. The entire anti-whale smart contract was redesigned, making it the latest improvement in the market. All taxed transactions are given back to the community through the same tokenomics of auto-redistribution, auto-liquidity and BNB rewards.

BIMP is truly built for the little simps who want to buy in early and are in it for the long run.

Fairness and integrity above everything else

The BIMP project was built and will be launched under the DefyDefi IDO. With too many sophisticated scams that are going on in the defi space, the only way to ensure that none of these scams would penetrate the BIMP project is through the creation of a closed-system IDO launchpad. Holding the DefyDefi brand at stake, BIMP is fully backed up by the team; fully audited already before the launch and will be audited again when it officially launches.

Keeping investors fund SAFU

SAFU (safety of user funds) is at the very center of the BIMP project. Keeping SAFU can mean anything from a strong project concept, well built and heavily tested smart contract designs, and last but not the least, an infrastructure of filtering and eliminating bot participation in the presale.

This is why the BIMP-DefyDefi team has painstakingly created a lottery DApp that ensures crypto mafias and bot buys will have a hard time participating in the whitelisted presale lottery process. The presale launch is designed for serious investors who are sharing the vision and mission of the BIMP and DefyDefi project for the long term.

Strength in numbers

BIMP's 1000 BNB presale hardcap is meant to put a lot of new and small investors at the starting line and grow together. The devs are determined to change the culture in defi. There will be no team token allocation-- everyone will buy at the same price on presale until listing on PancakeSwap. No discount and no special consideration will be given to anyone. The devs, marketing team, and advisors will use their own money and buy like everyone else during the presale.

About the BIMP project and the DefyDefi team in Binance Smart Chain

Just from scanning the BIMP website, one can easily tell how well built and high quality this crypto project is. The developers believe in the saying "less is more": that it is best to build a high-quality moon shot project once or twice a year than to build daily shitcoin meme projects that are meant to die overnight.

BIMP is brought to you by the team of DefyDefi, a team that prides itself in being an integrity-driven group first rather than being a technology-driven in crypto.

The team has been working together for almost a decade and with a collective experience in the field of tech for more than 15 years. The team is determined to build all the necessary infrastructures to provide a safe ecosystem and a high probability for investors to win in defi.

Their DApps:

NFTmoney.BIMP.finance

BNBclaim.BIMP.finance

app.defydefi.io

Additional reference:

https://www.defydefi.io/





