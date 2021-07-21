Healthcare Chatbots Market Size Worth USD 543.65 Million by 2026 at 19.5% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Healthcare Chatbots Market Research Report by Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-based), By Application (Medication Assistance, Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance), by End-user (Patients, Healthcare Providers, Insurance Companies, Others) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2026

As per an extensive research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the “ Healthcare Chatbots Market Information by Component, Deployment, Application, End User, and Region - Forecast till 2026”, the market is predicted to reach USD 543.65 Million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 19.5%.

Market Scope:

Healthcare chatbots are a platform that supports patients with any questions they may have. This application, which uses cutting-edge technology, assists in responding to patients' minor concerns. The clinical staff has saved a lot of time as a result of this development, and they can now focus more intently on their work. Healthcare chatbots have brought a slew of benefits to society. With the introduction of healthcare chatbots, doctors can now be contacted at the touch of a button. We now have to spend less money and time on treatments and tests that aren't necessary. They are, in the end, cutting hospital wait times, readmission rates, and consultation times. Patients can even receive treatment through healthcare chatbots, eliminating the need to see a doctor.

Market Drives

Patients trust in chatbots is a crucial factor driving the expansion of healthcare chatbots in the global industry. The number of downloads of healthcare chatbots has surged dramatically as a result of this confidence. The rise of telemedicine and remote healthcare has also signaled a shift in patient engagement. Due to the automation of many workflows using improved technology, a demand for these virtual assistants has grown in the healthcare business. Approximately 52 percent of patients acquire their health data through the use of healthcare chatbots, and approximately 36 percent approve of the use of healthcare chatbots in treating their patients, according to previous research.

The rise in chronic disease rates, along with a scarcity of qualified personnel, presents a potential for the healthcare chatbots market. Medical healthcare chatbots also have the potential to improve the healthcare facility because they can help with mental health, diagnostics, and patient involvement with outside medical facilities. All of these considerations point to a promising future for the healthcare chatbots business

Competitive Landscape:

The notable players in Healthcare Chatbots Market are:

Sensely, Inc. (U.S.)

MD (U.K.)

Buoy Health, Inc. (U.S.)

Infermedica (Poland)

PACT Care BV (The Netherlands)

HealthTap, Inc. (U.S.)

Babylon Health (U.K.)

Ada Health GmbH (Germany)

Woebot Labs, Inc. (U.S.)

COM, Inc. (U.S.)

COVID-19 Analysis:

COVID 19 is a global epidemic that has put people's lives in grave peril. We discovered that there is a global shortage of medical expertise as a result of COVID 19. The pandemic curve has to keep climbing because of misinformation and other conspiracy theories. As a result, digital technologies have become important for supplying adequate information to individuals all over the world in order to overcome this predicament.

It became necessary to bridge this gap due to a lack of knowledge in the medical profession. Not only that, but the World Health Organization has endorsed this digital healthcare chatbots effort. During the COVID 19 pandemic, WHO will have to invest a lot of money to make healthcare chatbots available in many languages. And as a result of this campaign, it has reached up to 1 billion people in their original languages all over the world.

Market Restraints:

Despite the fact that healthcare chatbots are a boon to the economy, various obstacles limit their global growth. User privacy is a crucial consideration. Some patients may be hesitant to provide their personal information to chatbots. Another problem is a scarcity of qualified healthcare IT professionals, which makes cyber-attacks more likely. These factors are impeding the widespread adoption of healthcare chatbots.

Market Segmentation

The healthcare chatbots market in the global market is categorized based on the components, deployment, applications, and key end-users.

Based on the components, the healthcare chatbots market is divided based on components into software and services.

Based on the deployment, the healthcare chatbots market is bifurcated based on deployment into two major forms that are on-premise-based and cloud-based.

Based on the applications, the healthcare chatbots market is divided based on application into medication assistance and appointment scheduling and medical guidance.

Based on the end-users, the healthcare chatbots market is divided based on key end-users into patients, insurance companies, healthcare providers, and many others.

Regional Analysis:

The healthcare chatbots market in the global market is segmented based on the regions into Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

The European Union has the largest growth rate of all of these regions, owing to increased awareness of technological advancements and widespread use of virtual assistants. The Americas area is not far behind, with a steady increase in the growth of the healthcare chatbots market due to large investments in Artificial Intelligence.

The Asia-Pacific area is also growing at a rapid pace as a result of technological advancements, and a high growth rate in the healthcare industry is expected as the region's knowledge of chatbots grows. India, Japan, and China are all seeing rapid expansion.

