BizCloud Expands Contact Center as a Service Offering to AWS Marketplace

Customers expect consistency in every interaction across every channel. Working together we can innovate and build the experience that your customers expect from you.”DALLAS, TX, USA, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UberTejas LLC dba BizCloud Experts announces expanding its AWS Connect Cloud Contact Center as a Service offering. BizCloud Experts is a recognized Amazon Connect Service Delivery (SDP) Partner and now the Services Offering is generally available on AWS Marketplace. Making our service available on AWS Marketplace makes it easy to find BizCloud Experts and engage our engineering teams to accelerate contact center initiatives.
— Nagesh Kunamneni, President and CTO
Amazon Connect provides a seamless experience across voice and chat for your customers and agents. Amazon Connect includes one set of tools for skills-based routing, powerful real-time and historical analytics, and easy-to-use intuitive management tools – all with pay-as-you-go pricing, which means Amazon Connect simplifies contact center operations, improves agent efficiency, and lowers costs. Our Core competency of building Serverless Solutions lets you build and run code to integrate/extend your contact center with virtually any type of application or backend service with zero administration and no servers to provision or manage.
BizCloud Experts can help set up a contact center, build smart Serverless Integrations and support your migration to Amazon Connect from Current Legacy Solutions. "ReThinking Customer Experience (CX) is core to every business small or large. Solutions built on Amazon Connect accelerate your ability Rethink and Re-engineer the experience to improve your customer interactions ," says Nagesh Kunamneni, President & CTO, BizCloud Experts. "Customers expect consistency in every interaction across every channel. Working together we can innovate and build the experience that your customers expect from you."
For more information on our Amazon Connect offering please visit our microsite link: Contact Center Services. BizCloud Experts Expertise in Amazon Connect along with its Eight Service Delivery Program Validation in the areas of Serverless Applications, Data Migration Services, Windows Workloads on AWS and Web Application Security position us to deliver a unique experience to build and deliver Contact Center Solutions faster.
ABOUT BIZCLOUD EXPERTS
We innovate, transform and seamlessly blend digital and physical platforms to deliver highly scalable production-ready solutions that contribute to our customers' success. BizCloud Experts is recognized as a leader in developing solutions using serverless computing technologies, and automating IT services. . To learn more, visit http://www.bizcloudexperts.com or follow us on Facebook, Linked-In,Twitter.
For sales information, contact Sales@bizcloudexperts.com, call us @+1 (214) 206 8976 or visit our website: https://bizcloudexperts.com/service/contact-center-as-a-service/
