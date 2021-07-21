Derby Barracks - Escape

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A502420

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. David Robillard

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 04/13/2021 / 1200hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: 156 Pleasant St Apt 4 / Newport, VT

VIOLATION: ESCAPE

ACCUSED: David Fletcher

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 15th the Vermont State Police were notified by the Newport Probation and Parole office that Fletcher had abscond from supervision in and around 04/13/21. Fletcher was taken into custody on 05/13/21 by the Shelburne Police Department on a Commissioner’s Warrant that had been previously issued for him. On 07/21/21, Fletcher was officially charged for the Escape violation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 31, 2021 / 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans Superior / Criminal Division

LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: Not included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Det. Sgt. David Robillard

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd.

Derby VT, 05855

802-334-8881