Derby Barracks - Escape
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A502420
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. David Robillard
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 04/13/2021 / 1200hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: 156 Pleasant St Apt 4 / Newport, VT
VIOLATION: ESCAPE
ACCUSED: David Fletcher
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 15th the Vermont State Police were notified by the Newport Probation and Parole office that Fletcher had abscond from supervision in and around 04/13/21. Fletcher was taken into custody on 05/13/21 by the Shelburne Police Department on a Commissioner’s Warrant that had been previously issued for him. On 07/21/21, Fletcher was officially charged for the Escape violation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 31, 2021 / 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans Superior / Criminal Division
LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without
MUG SHOT: Not included
Det. Sgt. David Robillard
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd.
Derby VT, 05855
802-334-8881