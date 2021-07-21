Join TDCI for the “Financial Freedom: Declare The Life You Want” Virtual Event and Start Building Your Retirement Nest Egg

NASHVILLE —The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (TDCI) Securities Division is partnering with the Investor Protection Trust and PBS Books to produce the “Financial Freedom: Declare The Life You Want” virtual event that will livestream on TDCI’s Facebook page on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. CT/1:00 p.m. ET.

Planning for retirement means answering some crucial questions. How can you make the most of your workplace retirement plan? What does financial freedom mean to you? What’s your risk tolerance? “Financial Freedom: Declare The Life You Want” will feature qualified experts who will help answer those questions — and more. You’ll learn the answers to important questions that can help you grow a comfortable nest egg that will last through your golden years. The event will be interactive, allowing participants to ask questions, submit comments and get answers in real time.

Soon after the live event, “Financial Freedom: Declare The Life You Want” will be available on TDCI’s website and on WI65.org, along with a variety of tools and resources for savers and investors of all ages and at all stages of life. “Financial Freedom: Declare The Life You Want” is the fifth in a series of 60-minute When I’m 65 Boomers to Zoomers: Building a Secure Path to Retirement virtual events.

This session will provide important information and time-tested investment principles that will help investors reach the retirement finish line and build a successful financial future,’ said TDCI Assistant Commissioner Elizabeth Bowling.

The When I’m 65 Boomers to Zoomers: Building a Secure Path to Retirement is a yearlong series of 12 60-minute virtual events livestreaming via Facebook Live on partner Facebook pages on the fourth Friday of each month at 12:00 p.m. CT/1:00 p.m. ET.

This series provides all Americans with quality and objective information needed to make wise and safe investment decisions at every age and every stage of life. The Boomers to Zoomers virtual events are interactive and feature timely topics, financial experts, motivational stories and practical information viewers can use immediately to prepare for long-term financial security.

For more information visit, WI65.org.

