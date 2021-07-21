Minit Process Mining Is Accelerating Its Partner Program. And You Can Apply to Join

/EIN News/ -- Amsterdam, Netherlands The, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minit's partner program is at the forefront of the company’s fast growth momentum, now introducing a highly competitive reseller initiative as well as launching a modern partner portal to onboard and educate new partners, drive sales & consulting activities.

Why Become a Minit Partner

The Process Mining industry has been experiencing fast growth in recent years, and there is more to come.

According to Research and Markets, “the global process analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 185.3 million in 2018 to USD 1,421.7 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 50.3% during the forecast period.”

Minit partners can become part of this growth through a competitive and innovative value proposition Minit provides to its customers. Many partners claim it has helped them differentiate their offering and build a unique position in the market, as well as generate additional revenue streams.

"Minit’s partner ecosystem is getting stronger every day. We will always go the extra mile to make sure our partners and their clients are successful. Our remit is to create the most competitive and rewarding partner program of the industry," said Cedric Le Rouzo, VP Alliances and Partners at Minit.

Minit Process Mining helps businesses see the results fast, driving process improvement initiatives from day one. It also triggers other strategic digital transformation projects across whole organizations, creating valuable long-term relations among partners and business stakeholders.





“I have been associated with Minit for the last few years. I thoroughly enjoyed partnering with Minit. They possess a high level of professionalism, are available at short notices, and I like the onboarding process at Minit.” Alok Bhat Digital, Transformation Principal Consultant at Tech Mahindra

Fast Onboarding & Interactive Partner Portal

Recently, Minit has been improving, upgrading, tweaking and polishing its partner program to make it as smooth as possible.

All you need to do to apply is to schedule an online meeting with Minit's VP of Alliances and Partners Cedric Le Rouzo through the Partner page. He'll explain the details, answer all the questions, and qualify mutual fit for partnership. Once agreed, potential partners get access to the reseller agreement on the partner portal, which they can go through and sign digitally.

Afterwards, partners will also gain access to Minit partner training & certification with plenty of credible collaterals to support their customers’ engagements.

The partner portal will give you access to Minit Academy, marketing materials, guides & webinars, presentations, and much more.

Apart from the knowledge base, the partner portal serves partners also to register leads and update the progress together with information about commissions. The portal is intuitive and user-friendly.





“An open-minded, competent, business-oriented team in addition to a powerful product, this is our experience with the Minit team.” Salick Sall, Operations Director at EMGS Consulting

Join Minit on the Path to Seamless Processes

Process Mining and process intelligence are still in their beginnings – enterprises and global businesses are seeing benefits they bring to the table, investors are looking for opportunities in the field, while developers and consultants are eager to work with this impactful technology.

Now you can become part of the promising Process Mining field and support global businesses on their operational excellence journey.

With the new partner portal, faster onboarding and rewarding cooperation, we are extending our network of partners in the USA, Canada, France, the Middle East, and all around the world.

Want to apply? Schedule a call to learn more about Minit Partner Program.

