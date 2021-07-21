FENIX360 TO CONDUCT AMA WITH COINSUPER @ 8 PM HKG time
EINPresswire.com/ -- FENIX360 is pleased to announce that it will conduct an AMA (Ask Me Anything) with Coinsuper, today at 8 PM HKG time. The FENIX coin (FNX) has been listed at Coinsuper for the past 6 months.
The subject of the AMA is: A New Era for Artists, A New Era for Utility Tokens. All coin holders, supporters and interested parties are cordially invited.
ABOUT COINSUPER
Coinsuper is a Hong Kong based virtual asset trading platform and self-regulated custodian. We offer a powerful trading engine to provide liquidity for wide variety of cryptocurrencies along with fiat on and off ramp infrastructure and provide custodial services for storage and security facilities to safeguarding investor assets.
Since establishment in 2017, we built the vision of democratizing financial markets and making cryptocurrencies investing safe and accessible. We also adhere to the highest standard applicable and have engineered self-policing to ensure security is at the heart of Coinsuper.
ABOUT FENIX360
In 2018, FENIX began building a blockchain ecosystem designed to facilitate earning a living for all musicians with a dedicated following, however small or large. The principal was that FENIX should provide all revenues to the artist apart from the modest percentage necessary for running the FENIX business. And that FENIX should continually create new tools for the Artist to enhance their earnings. Since that time, in what FENIX describes as an “evolution to a revolution”, FENIX has focused on making the core feature of its ecosystem- being able to build a unique, content-filled APP in 20 minutes- available to any type of artist and indeed anybody, as the basis for a completely new type of social media. FENIX360 is proudly represented by 300+ FENIX GLOBAL CELEBRITY AMBASSADORS www.fenix360.net and www.fenix.band.
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFWSB6N8VJP0D4DoXjVaQaw/videos
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fenix.jointhechange
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fenix360_net/
Allan Klepfisz
FENIX.CASH LIMITED
