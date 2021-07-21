The "Chinese-African Kung-Fu Show" Starts Now

The “Chinese-African Kung-Fu Show” is organized jointly by the Henan Province, CGTN (www.CGTN.com) and the European and Latin American Language Programming Center of China Media Group, and is co-organized by the Henan Provincial Martial Arts Management Center. This large-scale media integration event starts now.

The purpose of this event is to strengthen international cultural exchanges, provide a platform for exchange and demonstration for martial arts enthusiasts from China and the African continent, and also to promote mutual learning between China and Africa.

The “Chinese-African Kung-Fu Show” consists in a series of activities such as short videos produced by the candidates according to the following topic "Let's practice martial arts together", another activity will consist of submitted videos judged by martial arts masters’. The third activity will be a discovery trip in Henan for qualified candidates. Finally, the last activity will be the awards ceremony.

Starting now, all Chinese and African martial arts enthusiasts are welcomed to participate in our event by sending a short video of themselves practicing martial arts by email to: kungfushow@cgtn.com. You will probably have the chance to win "Visiting Henan" experience tour! Excellent submission videos will also be broadcasted on the official website of the event. CGTN, China Media Group Mobile, Kuaishou and other new media platforms in China and abroad.

For more information: https://francais.CGTN.com/kongfu

Media Contact: Name：Christelle Ndaya Mbaya Phone：+86 18610344714 E-mail: kungfushow@cgtn.com Website: https://francais.CGTN.com/kongfu Source: CGTN