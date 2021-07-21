CAIRE Medical, Longfian Scitech Co., Ltd, Shanghai Huifeng Medical Instrument, SS Technomed, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Inogen, Invacare, Luxfer Gas Cylinders, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Contec Medical, PreciseRX, and Wuhan Darppon Medical Technology Co., Ltd. are the key players in the pediatric oxygen concentrator market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Pediatric Oxygen Concentrator Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of around 12.0% during the forecast period [2021 to 2026]. The pediatric oxygen concentrator market will grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to factors such as rising prevalence of COPD, respiratory distress syndrome, Asthma, in children, increasing demand for the portable and compact travel-friendly concentrator, rising cases of pre-term births that require the supplement of a continuous flow of oxygen and increasing product launch strategies in the market.







Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Pediatric Oxygen Concentrator Market - Forecast to 2026”





Key Market Insights

By portability segment, the mobile concentrator will be the fastest-growing segment and is also analyzed to be the largest shareholding segment in the market

Considering the advantages of continuous flow over pulse flow system, the continuous flow segment will be the fastest-growing in the market from 2021 to 2026, by delivery system segment

Pneumonia is analyzed to be the largest segment in the market mainly because of the high prevalence of this disease amongst children who are below the age of 5-10 years, by application outlook

The home care settings is ought to be the largest and fastest-growing segment as per end-user outlook

CAIRE Medical, Longfian Scitech Co., Ltd, Shanghai Huifeng Medical Instrument, SS Technomed, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Inogen, Invacare, Luxfer Gas Cylinders, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Contec Medical, PreciseRX, and Wuhan Darppon Medical Technology Co., Ltd. are the key players in the pediatric oxygen concentrator market









Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/pediatric-oxygen-concentrator-market-3402





Delivery System Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Continuous Flow

Pulse Flow

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Cystic Fibrosis

Pneumonia

Asthma

Sleep Apnea

Other Chronic Lung Diseases





Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Stationary Concentrator

Mobile Concentrator

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Pediatric Specialty Hospitals

Homecare Setting

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA









