Phage Therapy Market Globally is Expected to Foresee a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2028: Says Accurize Market Research (Scope: By Diseases; Product; Applications; Pipeline Products List and Human Phage Therapy Diseases Forecast, 2021 - 2028)

Antibiotics resistance, increasing application of phage therapy across the food & beverage industry, rise in incidences of food-borne diseases, extensive research and development, and use of phage therapy to treat target bacteria fuel the growth of the global phage therapy market globally. Phage therapy is also called bacteriophage therapy. Across major geographies, North America holds a substantial market share globally at present. Prominent Players: Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Phagelux, SNIPR BIOME, Microgen Russia, BiomX (MBcure Ltd.), Enbiotix, Eligo Bioscience, MicroPhage Inc., Phage International, Intralytix, Inc, InnoPhage, iNtODEWorld, Locus Biosciences, Bitbiome, PhagoMed Biopharma GmbH, Pherecydes Pharma SA, TechnoPhage, Eliava Biopreparations Ltd, Nextbiotics, PhagePro, Inc, Phi Therapeutics, Fixed-phage Ltd, Micreos BV, ContraFect, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Patna, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antibiotics resistance has now become one of the biggest challenges globally for the healthcare industry; thereby, giving rise to extensive research across phage therapy market . Overuse of antibiotics to any age group would result in antibiotics resistance and serious health problems, so the scientists across the globe are working hard to replace traditional use of antibiotics by modernized phage therapy or also called bacteriophage. Further, increasing application of bacteriophage across food & beverage industry, rise in incidences of food-borne diseases, extensive research and development, use of bacteriophage to treat target bacteria and increase in antimicrobial resistance are some of the major factors boosting the growth of phage therapy market globally across the U.S., Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Extensive research & development is on the way to discover cure to many of the severe diseases which could only be treated with antibiotics. Ongoing clinical trials of phage therapy to cure diseases such as Urinary Tract Infection Bacterial, Prostate Cancer, Acute Tonsillitis, HIV Infection, Wound Infections, Mild Gastrointestinal, Primary Immune Deficiency Diseases, Venous Leg Ulcers, Covid19, Tuberculosis, Cystic Fibrosis, Bacterial Infections and many others would open up a new scope in the coming years where antibiotics treatment could be replaced with phage therapy. However, reliability is still a concern as this therapy is still under clinical trials and company pipelines along with the absence of experts, specialists and prepared technicians.

Global phage therapy market also called bacteriophage therapy market is segmented into: by bacteria type, by product, by application, and by geography. By bacteria type, the scope of the report includes Salmonella Bacteriophage, Streptococcus Bacteriophage, Escherichia Coli and Others. By Product, the segments covered are oral consumption, external consumption and surgical treatment. By application, the report covers human medicines, veterinary sciences, food & beverage and Others (Agriculture, Dentistry, etc.) Geographically, North America hold the major share at present and is expected to lead this market globally over the next seven years, reason being the early adoption of new and emerging technologies coupled with expanding volumes of data. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the phage therapy market. Across applications, the food segment leads the global market at present.

There are several companies operating in the phage therapy market investing and focusing on developing advanced bacteriophage platforms. For instance, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Phagelux, SNIPR BIOME, Microgen Russia, BiomX (MBcure Ltd.), Enbiotix, Eligo Bioscience, MicroPhage Inc., Phage International, Intralytix, Inc, InnoPhage, iNtODEWorld, Locus Biosciences, Bitbiome, PhagoMed Biopharma GmbH, Pherecydes Pharma SA, TechnoPhage, Eliava Biopreparations Ltd., Nextbiotics, PhagePro, Inc, Phi Therapeutics, Fixed-phage Ltd, Micreos BV, and ContraFect Corporation among other are the leading players in the global phage therapy market. Moreover, the emerging economies across the globe are providing thriving opportunities across the global phage therapy market and the major reason is the increasing patient population in the health care sector globally.

