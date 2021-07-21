Key notable industry players in the market are RealWear, Eleksen, Retenua, Qoowear, Behr Tech, GuardHat, Kenzen, Kinetic, Theatro, Strong Arm Technologies, Reactec, Modjoul, SolePower, Intellinium, Babaali, DAQRI, Forcite Helmet Systems, Vuzix, Levitate Technologies, Inc, and Consigli.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Construction Smart Wearable Market will grow with a CAGR value of around 17.5 percent over the forecast period.



Construction Smart Wearable are technologically advanced gadgets used by workers for safety and work performance purposes. Rising advancement in the construction industry accompanied by heavy investments in the updated technology has induced the smart wearable demand in the industry. These products are an effective and safer solution to avoid fatalities at the construction site.





Browse TOC on “Global Construction Smart Wearable Market - Forecast to 2026”





Smart helmets and AR glasses hold a promising future

Smart helmets and AR glasses are witnessing high popularity due to their efficient performance during the project. Increasing architectural companies’ interest to procure new and updated products to enhance site accuracy and efficiency will drive the demand in this segment. Another noteworthy reason for the surged sales of these products is their compatibility with the user to bring improvised outcomes.

Worker’s safety led the end-use segment

The global construction smart wearable market is witnessing high sales from the worker’s safety segment. The majority of the products are purchased to attain the safety of workers. Smartwatch, boots, vest, and exoskeleton are procured to safeguard the workers. Another important cause of these product purchases is the aftereffect of the covid-19 pandemic. Now, the companies are heavily investing in health monitoring and health safety products across the various industries.

North America dominated the demand

The North America construction smart wearable dominated global consumption and held for the largest revenue share in the market. The U.S. and Canada are the major contributors in the region. Stringent regulatory compliance related to worker’s safety accompanied by a rising trend to adopt technically advanced products will promote the regional industry growth.

Partnership with the construction companies is the prime strategies

Eleksen, RealWear, Retenua, Behr Tech, Qoowear, GuardHat, Kinetic, Kenzen, Theatro, Reactec, Modjoul, SolePower, Strong Arm Technologies, Intellinium, DAQRI, Babaali, Forcite Helmet Systems, Levitate Technologies, Inc, Consigli, and Vuzix are the major industry participants in the market.

The global construction smart wearable company market share is at the developing stage. The products are new and advancing regularly. Existing companies are promoting their products in diversified applications to increase visibility. The new entrants are working on new product development to achieve a point of differentiation and eventually gaining profitability.





Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/construction-smart-wearable-market-3404





Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2026)

Watch

Boot

Helmet

AR Glasses

Body Wear/vest

Exoskeleton

Others





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2026)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Infrastructure

Others





End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2026)

Site monitoring

Worker safety

Training

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Website: Global Market Estimates

Contact: Yash Jain Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +16026667238