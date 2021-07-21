Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Global Construction Smart Wearable Market - Forecast to 2026

Key notable industry players in the market are RealWear, Eleksen, Retenua, Qoowear, Behr Tech, GuardHat, Kenzen, Kinetic, Theatro, Strong Arm Technologies, Reactec, Modjoul, SolePower, Intellinium, Babaali, DAQRI, Forcite Helmet Systems, Vuzix, Levitate Technologies, Inc, and Consigli.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Construction Smart Wearable Market will grow with a CAGR value of around 17.5 percent over the forecast period.

Construction Smart Wearable are technologically advanced gadgets used by workers for safety and work performance purposes. Rising advancement in the construction industry accompanied by heavy investments in the updated technology has induced the smart wearable demand in the industry. These products are an effective and safer solution to avoid fatalities at the construction site.


Smart helmets and AR glasses hold a promising future

Smart helmets and AR glasses are witnessing high popularity due to their efficient performance during the project. Increasing architectural companies’ interest to procure new and updated products to enhance site accuracy and efficiency will drive the demand in this segment. Another noteworthy reason for the surged sales of these products is their compatibility with the user to bring improvised outcomes.

Worker’s safety led the end-use segment

The global construction smart wearable market is witnessing high sales from the worker’s safety segment. The majority of the products are purchased to attain the safety of workers. Smartwatch, boots, vest, and exoskeleton are procured to safeguard the workers. Another important cause of these product purchases is the aftereffect of the covid-19 pandemic. Now, the companies are heavily investing in health monitoring and health safety products across the various industries.

North America dominated the demand

The North America construction smart wearable dominated global consumption and held for the largest revenue share in the market. The U.S. and Canada are the major contributors in the region. Stringent regulatory compliance related to worker’s safety accompanied by a rising trend to adopt technically advanced products will promote the regional industry growth.

Partnership with the construction companies is the prime strategies 

Eleksen, RealWear, Retenua, Behr Tech, Qoowear, GuardHat, Kinetic, Kenzen, Theatro,   Reactec, Modjoul, SolePower, Strong Arm Technologies,  Intellinium, DAQRI, Babaali, Forcite Helmet Systems, Levitate Technologies, Inc, Consigli, and Vuzix are the major industry participants in the market.

The global construction smart wearable company market share is at the developing stage. The products are new and advancing regularly. Existing companies are promoting their products in diversified applications to increase visibility. The new entrants are working on new product development to achieve a point of differentiation and eventually gaining profitability.


Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2026)

  • Watch
  • Boot
  • Helmet
  • AR Glasses
  • Body Wear/vest
  • Exoskeleton
  • Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2026)

  • Residential
  • Commercial
  • Industrial
  • Infrastructure
  • Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2026)

  • Site monitoring
  • Worker safety
  • Training
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2026)

North America        

  • U.S.
  • Canada

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Rest of APAC

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Mexico

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA


