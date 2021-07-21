Global Dried Peas Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Dried Peas Market 2021-2030

Dried Peas Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Dried Peas Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the global dried peas market is expected to grow from $4.01 billion in 2020 to $4.37 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.12%. The growth in the dried peas market is mainly due to increasing number of people shifting to veganism and increasing health-conscious customers. The market is expected to reach $5.58 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.29%. The increasing number of individuals preferring a healthy lifestyle is expected to propel the growth of the dried peas market in the coming years.

The dried peas market consists of sales of dried peas by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the production of dried peas. Dried peas, also known as field peas, when dried are used in food preparation such as pasta, cereals, and soups. Dried peas are considered a very good source of potassium, cholesterol-lowering fiber, and two B–Vitamins, protein, and contain almost no fat. They help lower cholesterol, maintain blood sugar levels, and lower high blood pressure.

Trends In The Global Dried Peas Market

In November 2020, Ingredion Inc., a US-based ingredient solutions company acquired Verdient Foods for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will enable Ingredion Inc. to accelerate net sales growth, expand manufacturing capabilities, and collaborate with customers to meet the rising demand for plant-based foods. Verdient Foods is a Canada-based company that produces plant-based proteins derived by producing peas, lentils, faba beans, and other sources.

Global Dried Peas Market Segments:

The global dried peas market is further segmented based on product type, nature, application and geography.

By Product Type: Yellow Peas, Green Peas

By Nature: Conventional, Organic

By Application: Household Or Retail, Foodservice Or HoReCa, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals And Supplements, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Food And Beverage Processing

By Geography: The global dried peas market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is the largest region in the dried peas market in 2020.

Dried Peas Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dried peas global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global dried peas market, dried peas global market share, dried peas global market players, dried peas global market segments and geographies, dried peas global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The dried peas global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Dried Peas Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Dried Peas Market Organizations Covered: Vestkorn Milling AS, AGT Food and Ingredients, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing S.A., Dakota Ingredients, Goya Foods Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

