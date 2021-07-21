TRUSTEE, ENTERPRISE RISK AND GOVERNANCE ADVISOR, DESIREE O’NIELL AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE

Desiree O'Niell

Highly regarded New York-based risk advisor and trustee is the latest to attain global recognition in the governance of risk-taking.

As someone serving in the role of Trustee and advising others with fiduciary responsibilities, Desirée's completion of this program enhances the already high value she brings to the profession.” — David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute

COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global non-profit focused on the advanced development of current and prospective board members, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Desirée O’Niell of New York City.Ms. O'Niell is a Trustee for two family trusts and an executive-level management advisor specializing in the development and implementation of enterprise risk management and governance frameworks, primarily with financial services companies. Her recent area of focus is on improving corporate performance through the integration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into the enterprise risk management framework.“I’ve known Desirée for nearly two decades and have always been impressed by the dedication and high standards she brings to her work,” said David R. Koenig, President and CEO of the DCRO Institute. “As someone serving in the role of Trustee and advising others with fiduciary responsibilities, her completion of this program enhances the already high value she brings to the profession,” he continued.The Certificate in Risk Governance is awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world’s leading figures in risk governance , the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents.“This program offers a comprehensive, modern, and refreshing view of risk governance, given by professionals actively contributing to this ever-evolving field,” said Ms. O’Niell. “I've worked in risk management for many years; however, this program gave me a much wider perspective, much food for thought, and a healthy dose of inspiration, as well.”The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members’ Course on Risk ™, is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations are taking risk well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Information about the Certificate in Risk Governance program is available for download.Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute teaches current and aspiring board members to govern their organization’s risk-taking, so they are more likely to achieve their goals. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance program