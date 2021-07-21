Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FENIX Announces Listing On Bittrex Global: Trading Begins Shortly

FENIX360 Declares Public Listing in USDT-FNX and BTC-FNX Market Pairs.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FENIX360 is pleased to announce that the Fenix (FNX) market will be open from tomorrow 22nd July, 2021 for trading with the following market pairs USDT-FNX and BTC-FNX on the Bittrex Global website. This listing is part of FENIX 360’s program to list on a significant number of the world’s leading exchanges.

The increasingly renowned FENIX blockchain ecosystem was initially designed back in 2018 to facilitate the substantial income growth of musicians who had a dedicated and loyal following, regardless of the size.

The company’s key principle was that FENIX would provide all of its attained revenue streams directly to the artists who generated them, with the exception of a very modest retained amount, deemed necessary to continue the effective management and day-to-day operations of FENIX.

The prolific blockchain platform also strives to ‘’continuously create new tools’’ for the artists on their platform- so as to further propel their earnings, as well as enhance their quality of life.

The FENIX team have described their progress as the epitome of ‘’evolution to a revolution’’, given FENIX’s evolution from a musician only platform to one that not only accommodates all artists but anybody that is seeking a more engaging form of social media.

The company is interestingly represented by over 300 FENIX Global Celebrity Ambassadors- a number that has proliferated significantly in the last 3 months- all of whom can be found easily and quickly via the FENIX website and the links below.

FENIX ambassadors are all highly accomplished industry figures- providing exciting opportunities for the profile of the FENIX platform, potential future partnerships, collaborations with fellow artists and a very large aggregate number of their fans adopting FENIX.

More About Bittrex Global:
Bittrex Global has one of the most secure trading platforms and digital wallet infrastructures in the world where customers can access exciting new products. Built on Bittrex’s cutting-edge technology, Bittrex Global provides a high-level experience for professional and novice customers alike.

More About FENIX360:
FENIX360 is a revolutionary blockchain platform that was initially designed to greatly enhance the income of artists while allowing them complete control over how they present themselves and direct communication with their fans.

It’s overriding principle is the “artist comes first”’ and that applies to artist income, artist control and artist tools.

