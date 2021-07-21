Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FENIX360 TO CONDUCT AMA WITH 499+ GROUP

FENIX360 Announces AMA Delineating Importance of Underlying Business in the Cryptocurrency Sphere

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FENIX360 is pleased to announce that it will be conducting an AMA (Ask Me Anything) with the 499+ GROUP. The subject of the Ask Me Anything will be the importance of the ‘underlying business’ in the Crypto World. All coin holders, supporters and interested parties are cordially invited.

FENIX360 initially developed its powerful and increasingly renowned blockchain ecosystem roughly three years ago- aiming to provide a source of robust financial support to its artists in a simple and straightforward manner.

The company has aimed to unilaterally increase artists’ total earnings (and consequently quality of life), by allowing them to use their platform’s innovative marketing and management tools and directing most of the generated revenue solely to the artists with the exception of the modest amounts retained for running the FENIX business.

As of now, FENIX360 has already amassed considerable support, involving over 300 FENIX Global Celebrity Ambassadors.

More About 499+ GROUP:
499Block aggregates top blockchain resources to provide integrated marketing services for the industry. The 499Block community is the world’s largest blockchain community, covering the coin circle, chain circle, and mining circle. It has created a number of hot AMA communities, DeFi featuring AMAs, and live video programs. At present, 500+ industry leaders have been invited to complete 760+ AMAs at home and abroad. 36 global Meetups and 10 international conferences have also been held.

More About FENIX360:
In 2018, FENIX initiated the process of building its blockchain ecosystem which was specifically designed to greatly enhance the total income of musicians on its platform, irrespective of the size of their fan base.

Subsequently FENIX expanded the platform to cater for all types of artists and now, in what FENIX describes as am “evolution to a revolution” FENIX is further expanding its breakthrough functionality to allow anybody access to its platform (via invitation at the moment) , creating a completely new, highly engaging form of social media.

