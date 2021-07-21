Miami Manns Up for Intimate David and Tamela Mann Benefit Gospel Concert
Superstar Couple to Give Intimate August 8 Gospel Concert to Benefit Embrace Girls Foundation
Embrace is a great organization that helps girls become young ladies..It..not only gives girls opportunities to be mentored by other ladies, it gives them a sense of pride and belonging.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, July 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South Florida is about to Mann up for a good cause!
— Miami Lakes Mayor Rodney Harris
David and Tamela Mann, stars of the Tyler Perry’s “Meet the Browns” hit television show, are coming to the Casino at Dania Beach on August 8 for an intimate evening singing the signature songs that have made Tamela a gospel music superstar. Tamela Mann’s #1 gospel music hits, according to Billboard magazine, include “Take me to the King,” “I Can Only Imagine,” “God Provides,” “This Place,” and “Touch from You,” as well as “My World Needs You,” sung with Kirk Franklin, Sarah Reeves and Tasha Cobbs. Legendary Cox Media’s Hot 105 FM DJ James T, and ABC affiliate WPLG Local 10 Reporter Alex Finnie will host. The Casino at Dania Beach is located 25 miles north of Miami, just south of Fort Lauderdale.
The Mann’s August 8 Casino at Dania Beach concert benefits the Embrace Girls Foundation Inc., a non-profit that provides uplifting, girl-centric programming for hundreds of girls in several public and private elementary and middle schools in Miami/Dade and Broward counties. Not only will Tamela Mann sing her gospel hits during the “Intimate Evening with David and Tamela Mann,” the couple will also answer questions, take pictures and mingle with the audience in ways they never could during a traditional concert. Soul Singer Jeffrey Osborne used a similar format for his sold out, June 27th “Intimate Evening with Jeffrey Osborne” concert at the Casino at Dania Beach, which was also an Embrace Girls Foundation benefit. Go to http://www.embracegirlpower.org/gallery.html to see pictures and videos from the Osborne concert.
“The Jeffrey Osborne concert was a blast,” said Steven Gurowitz, president of luxury decorator firm ‘Interiors by Steven G,’ who sponsored the Osborne show and the Mann’s appearance for Embrace Girls Foundation. “The man still sings like a bird.
“When (Embrace Girls Foundation Founder and CEO Velma Lawrence) said she wanted to bring the Manns, I said what are you waiting for,” Gurowitz said. “It is an amazing thing to be able to help and know that the money is going to help these children, who so rightfully deserve a fair shot in life.
“Tickets are going like hotcakes,” Gurowitz said. “Ministers are buying blocks of tickets for their churches.”
Not just churches. Miami Lakes Mayor Rodney Harris said his city bought 50 Mann concert tickets to be distributed to senior citizens in the community. “We thought it would be a great opportunity to give our seniors something they would enjoy,” Harris said. “We want them to see a great show and learn a bit about what Embrace is all about.” Harris is an Embrace Foundation fan - his daughter, Chelsea, was part of the program when it began in 2001. “She learned some great skills in that program; etiquette, how to travel safely as a woman, how to just be a young lady,” Harris said. Chelsea is now a schoolteacher. “Embrace is a great organization that helps our girls become young ladies,” Harris said. “It is a unique program that not only gives girls opportunities to be mentored by other ladies, it gives them a sense of pride and belonging. “A lot of our girls need that right now.”
Mann concert tickets are only available online at www.CasinoDaniaBeach.com.
To learn more about the Embrace Girls Foundation, or to make a donation, go to www.embracegirlpower.org.
What: An Intimate Evening with David and Tamela Mann
When: Sunday, August 8, 2021. Doors open at 6 pm, show at 7 pm.
Where: The Casino at Dania Beach, 301 E Dania Beach Blvd, Dania Beach, FL 33004.
Tickets: Available only online at www.CasinoDaniaBeach.com.
Why: Concert benefiting the Embrace Girls Foundation.
Velma Lawrence
Embrace Girls Foundation Inc.
