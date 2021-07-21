Smart ERP Solutions to Host Second Webinar of a Two-Part PeopleSoft Learning Webinar Series
SmartERP will host the second of a two-part webinar series to assist PeopleSoft users in learning more about the powerful tools in their ERP systemPLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart ERP Solutions, Inc. (SmartERP) announced they will host the second webinar of a two-part complimentary PeopleSoft learning webinar series. The webinar series will assist organizations in utilizing existing tools within their PeopleSoft applications. The webinars are being presented by Steve Canter, Director of Global Service Delivery. The first webinar, presented on June 29, is now available on-demand for registrants, and the second in the webinar series will be presented Tuesday, July 27, 10 AM PST / 1 PM EST. Interested parties can register here. By registering for the second webinar, you will automatically receive the recording and slide presentation of the first webinar.
The two webinars presented are as follows:
Webinar 1 (Now On-Demand): The Alerts Framework, a PeopleSoft Enterprise Component, enables you to alert your organization to errors, changes, and stalled transactions. It is a tool that is not limited to developers. If you can write a PeopleSoft Query, you can create an Alert. With alerts, you can scan PeopleSoft tables and receive alerts when exceptions are found. These alerts can include a link to the PeopleSoft page where you can review or correct the issue.
Webinar 2: PeopleSoft Page and Field Configurator enables users to configure properties of pages and fields of Classic and Fluid pages based on their business requirements without the need for customization. Different configurations can even be applied to different Roles or Users to give different types of users a unique experience. Examples of configurable options include hiding a field or page, adding a default value to a field, making a field or page display only, or making a field mandatory. All of this and more can be done without any customization to the system.
"The Alert Framework and Page and Field Configurator are powerful tools that allow organizations to enhance their PeopleSoft applications without the need for custom development. Attendees of these two webinars will come away with the knowledge needed to begin using these tools within their organizations," said Steve Canter, Director of Global Service Delivery, Smart ERP Solutions.
About the presenter
Steve Canter has over 25 years of experience in the information technology industry. Mr. Canter has been responsible for delivering solutions to medium-sized and large organizations in various industries as a consultant and project manager. Mr. Canter also brings a unique perspective to SmartERP, spending over ten years as the CIO for a manufacturing and distribution company. During that period, he also helped shape product and customer service strategies at Microsoft and Oracle as a member of several customer advisory boards.
About SmartERP
Founded by Oracle/PeopleSoft veterans, Smart ERP Solutions® is a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications space providing innovative, cost-effective, and configurable solutions and a wide range of consulting services that efficiently extend the capabilities of ERP systems to meet specific business process needs. SmartERP enables clients to seamlessly integrate their people, processes, applications, and data, across an enterprise, enabling the organization to streamline its operations and support business growth. SmartERP application managed services can supplement an organization's staff, co-manage applications, or manage their entire set of Oracle, PeopleSoft, EBS, and JDE applications. SmartERP has solutions and services practices across multiple industries, including Health Care, Public Sector, Financials, Recruiting, Technology, Manufacturing, Construction, and many more.
