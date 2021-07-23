Get Lightning Fast Websites — Optimized for SEO, Conversion, and Revenue
Stand out from the competition with high-performance websites optimized for Google's Core Web Vitals—to boost ranking and conversions.
Performance plays a major role in the success of any online venture. High-performing sites engage and retain users better than low-performing ones.”IDAHO, USA, July 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent page ranking guidelines released by Google called Core Web Vitals, page speed is now considered as a ranking factor. The reasoning is simple, faster websites delivers better user experience compared to slower ones. Thus, faster websites will be more prioritized on the results page over slower websites.
— Google Developers
That’s why Fastweb, a small website development company started to specialize in creating high performing websites optimized for Google’s Core Web Vitals.
Formerly, a Wordpress developer team, they migrated to Gatsby after learning of this new technology, and soon started delivering lightning fast websites for their clients, never looking back since then.
But fast websites isn’t the only thing that Gatsby boasts. Gatsby websites are also optimized for SEO because of the built-in website optimization so SEO optimization is available right out of the box.
Another advantage of Gatsby is that it’s more secured. Gatsby uses static HTML which allows it to work even without a server or database making it far less vulnerable to security attacks.
On top of lightning-fast pages, highly optimized and secure website, Gatsby sites are cheaper. Gatsby sites can be entirely deployed to a Content Delivery Network which is much cheaper than the traditional hosting.
That’s why smart businesses choose to work with them. Among their clients are enterprising startups and savvy agencies.
Fastweb’s service to build fast, secure and high performing websites can be used for simple landing pages to generate leads, for marketing sites to market product or services, or for custom sites to build web apps or eCommerce.
The Fastweb team knows that trying a new service can be scary, so they made it 100% risk-free for businesses. That’s why their clients only pay when they’re satisfied on the results and are ready to make the project live. No Contracts, Just Results.
Fastweb.dev
Fastweb.dev
projects@fastweb.dev
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn