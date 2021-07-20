Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 461 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,803 in the last 365 days.

HUD Certification Form for Domestic Violence, Stalking, Sexual Assault, etc.

If you are seeking VAWA protections from your housing provider, your housing provider may give you a written request that asks you to submit documentation about the incident or incidents of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, or stalking. In response to this request, you or someone on your behalf may complete the attached form and submit it to your housing provider. The attached form was created by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and can be used by survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, stalking, or sexual assault to submit to their housing provider for protections under the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). 

 

 

You just read:

HUD Certification Form for Domestic Violence, Stalking, Sexual Assault, etc.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.