NHLP Know Your Rights: Domestic Violence and Federally Assisted Housing

The National Housing Law Project has created a Know Your Rights Brochure on the Violence Against Women Act and its protections related to federally assisted housing for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.